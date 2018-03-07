March 6, 2018 (JUBA)- A global aid organization, Mercy Corps says an estimated 9,000 people in South Sudan could go without or lose access to food between now until April as a result of continuing conflict and massive displacement of people in the war-hit nation.

South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. (UNHCR/David Azia)

“We are horrified to witness the fast deterioration of the crisis in South Sudan,” said Francesco Lanino, Mercy Corps’ acting South Sudan director.

“People are running out of time. They have only two options left: starve or flee”, he said.

Last week, three United Nations agencies reported that a million people in war-torn South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity.

According to the report, people eat less in a day, while tens of thousands of children experience the highest rate of malnutrition with frequent death due to lack of food. It also revealed a 40% rise in food insecurity compared to last year’s post-harvest season.

Mercy Corp said it reached more than 280,000 South Sudanese with food, water, and hygiene supplies to meet their urgent needs as well supported displaced people to enable them restart their livelihoods.

The aid agency called for urgent more funding in order to save lives of thousands of people facing catastrophe in the war-torn country.

“The time for delay is over: the people of South Sudan cannot wait any longer. We need unfettered humanitarian access, and for institutional donors to re-commit to South Sudan,” Lanino said.

Nearly four million South Sudanese have fled their homes, including more than two million into neighboring countries, aid agencies say.

(ST)