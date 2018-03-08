 
 
 
U.S donates $184m to war-torn South Sudan

March 7, 2018 (JUBA) - The United States on Wednesday announced $533 million in humanitarian assistance for African nations facing life-threatening food insecurity and malnutrition.


President Donald Trump (AP Photo)

The US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson announced the grant, which is also expected to “support safe drinking water programs, emergency healthcare and hygiene programs to treat and prevent the spread of disease, and reunification of families separated by conflict”.

From this donation, war-hit South Sudan has been allocated the highest amount of funds totaling to $184 million for emergency food and nutrition assistance to help the nation’s vulnerable populations.

Ethiopia, Somalia, Nigeria and nations in the Lake Chad region, affected by ongoing conflicts or prolonged drought will also benefit.

According to a statement issued by the US State Department, a swift influx of assistance from the US government, along with that of other donors, is helping to improve humanitarian conditions in all of these African countries, but “ultimately it is up to the leaders in these countries, particularly in South Sudan, to stop the violence and put the welfare of their citizens at the forefront of their actions”.

The US government has also reiterated calls to all warring sides in South Sudan to allow aid workers safe and unhindered access to civilians in need.

More than 7 million people in South Sudan risk facing severe food insecurity in the coming months without sustained humanitarian assistance and access, three UN agencies said in a report last week.

Last month, 5.3 million people were already struggling to find enough food each day and were in “crisis” or “emergency” levels of food insecurity (IPC Phases 3 and 4), according to an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report that was recently unveiled.

Jointly issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), the new report warned that progress made to prevent people from dying of hunger could be undone, and more people could be pushed into severe hunger and famine-like conditions from May-July if assistance and access are not made.

(ST)

  • 8 March 07:47, by Theallseeingeye

    Why do the U.S bothering themselves with those arrogant African creatures, sometimes I agree with South Sudan Government. western countries should stop all these humanitarian Aid nonsense and permit arm embargo such that we butcher and wipe out ourselves completely then after that they can come take over and make use of the fertile land we are shitting on it to help feed humanity.

    

    • 8 March 07:50, by Theallseeingeye

      correction.........
      western countries should stop all these humanitarian Aid nonsense and denounce arm embargo...

      

    • 8 March 08:05, by Midit Mitot

      Thealisiegy or whatever you call yourself.

      Shit! are you really human being? if US stop this such help, where do you think these vulnerable citizens should survive from? that fool government of Juba is totally different from South Sudanese citizens, take note of that.

      

      • 8 March 09:35, by Theallseeingeye

        Midit Mitot

        Probably that could be the long term if not permanent solution to this endless cycle uncalled for suffering that our people are experiencing even in those refugee camps and PoCs and diaspora. the International Community have power to stop these madness, but they choose to indirectly fuel and sponsored it in order to promote their so called NEW WORLD ORDER conspiracy thing.

        

        • 8 March 10:00, by Theallseeingeye

          Midit Mitot

          Just take a look, why does Africa is full dictators? do you think its by chance? I don’t think so, this is deliberately meant by design. someone wanted it that way. and that person must have literally choose thick skull head individuals to run those states. therefore someone is writing our history.

          

    • 8 March 13:14, by Atemjak

      Don’t be fooled, US donated $184m inform of of maize and oils and calculate the value to be 184m USD. The only cash which will reach South Sudan are for paying stuff who are mainly Americans working with NGOs entitle to deliver AID to affected people. It is normal game play by America?

      

      • 8 March 16:00, by Eastern

        That same maize and oil will still have to be AIRDROPPED in distant Dinka and Nuer country. The measly Chinese donated rice ended here in Juba because there was no means to deliver it to the aforementioned places where hunger is endemic thanks to laziness and internecine clan fighting over names of villages and grazing areas!

        

  • 8 March 07:50, by Midit Mitot

    Excellent help from US, let the government of Barelegazal be far away from that money, because they are even complaining to own pension from South Sudanese NGO staffs while has no capacity to do that.

    

    • 8 March 10:10, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Mitot

      Thinks big befor posting your nonse here, Nuer remain Nuer although educated or not educated, are you not shame to says gov,t of bar el gazal? Or you opposed to what you speak? or do you want entire nuer to be acommidate in gov,t? We already have Nuer in gov,t before peace plus Nuer I.O, that bring totals of 37% only nuer in this gov,t national unity, you wouldn,t satified and wouldn,t sa

      

      • 8 March 10:43, by Garang Akeen Tong

        Mitot

        US is impossing arm embargo and sanction on gov,t of s.sudan, and only aiding rebel with wepeans and foods in the name of south sudanes people.

        

        • 8 March 11:06, by Garang Akeen Tong

          US blind-fool the world that, they are supplying humantrian aids to people of s.sudan.

          

  • 8 March 07:58, by Koryom2

    Our Riek Machar fools, DIVIDE this so-called $184 DONATIONS to OUR PEOPLE in these so-called UN POCs in South Sudan & in Uganda, Kenya, North Sudan or ethiopia where over 280,000 Nuers are waiting for their Ngundeng Buong re-incarnate, Riek Machar to come & give them free feed. And you will get almost 5 x 10^5 nonsense to every South Sudanese man/woman free rations>>>

    

    • 8 March 08:14, by Midit Mitot

      Koryom or locust,

      Don,t risk yourself to talk nonsense about South Sudan second President, if you guys don,t like Dr Machar to be South Sudan president just hang yourself in these few months, Dr Machar is coming whether you like or not.

      

      • 8 March 08:36, by Koryom2

        I would be damned if your Riek Machar is a live chap, let alone being welcomed back to South Sudan, to come & rule you Nuer idiots, let alone the Jaangs/Dinkas. Our Nuer cousins, we are back fools. we are not going to live with your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies like ethiopia, Kenya or North Sudan>>>

        

        • 8 March 08:41, by Koryom2

          Our Nuer cousins, the Jaangs/Dinkas of the Sudan are back. And we are going to bomb the mighty US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states of Arabia & some of their creepy allies in between like ethiopia & Kenya that want to use our country to beg for aid & donations from these evils>>>

          

          • 8 March 08:46, by Koryom2

            Have a look on this link our Nuer fools: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/03/uk-red-carpet-saudis-crown-prince-180308062035667.html
            http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/saudi-arabia-crown-prince-mohammad-bin-salman-uk-visit-theresa-may-not-welcome-a8197131.html
            Our Nuer cousins, we are not going to welcome the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus>>>>

            

            • 8 March 08:49, by Koryom2

              their cloned so-called arabs of north Sudan, Bantus & Abeshas into our country. We are back our Nuer fools.

              

            • 8 March 09:03, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

              Koryom 2,

              Really. The cousins you are working hard to wipe out. The people of South Sudan will have to construct a museum where the skulls of your dead cousins are kept for exhibition in respect of the genocide you carried out on innocent citizens.

              

              • 8 March 12:13, by South South

                jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

                Jur in Dinka language means foreigner. By the way for those who want to know truth about the war in South Sudan, they need to read this article very carefully: but “ultimately it is up to the leaders in these countries, particularly in South Sudan, to stop the violence and put the welfare of their citizens at the forefront of their actions”.

                

          • 8 March 08:53, by Midit Mitot

            Locust or insect (Koryom2),
            I tell you Dr Machar will be the one rescuing this Country, anyway, your argue is different from your JCE bosses, have a look, they have applied to be the one among the Arab league yet you are still doubting them, you people don,t have common goal for the Country, only for your pockets.

            

      • 8 March 13:56, by Garang Akeen Tong

        Mitot

        Your Dr. Killer black diseaster, the power greedy wouldn,t be a president of south sudan, the guy is well know as a tribal mindset, he haven,t proper study of his political gain, to differentiate the advantage and disadvantage of war. Remember me to hang myself if he came to power by force.

        

        • 8 March 14:26, by Midit Mitot

          Aheeeeee Garang Akeen,
          If something could affect any person because he/she said, you will definitely hang yourself bro, Dr Machar will be president of South Sudan until his death on power/seat.

          

          • 8 March 15:38, by Garang Akeen Tong

            Mitot

            Gatnyere
            Am wonder how could you support killer and tribal mindset,
            I wish if Guendit Paulino Matip Nhial was alive, the man with spirits of nationalism, no matter Dr. Nguen is there.
            Am swear to hang my self, if he take over s.sudan leadership through violence mean.

            

  • 8 March 11:00, by Uncle J

    The US donation is not a honest donation there’s something behind it, and South Sudan government should reject that donation. Who the hell on this planet that can push for sanctions against your country and at the same time still donate blood money to your country?

    

    • 8 March 15:08, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Uncle J

      Thank you big, for your well reasoning, calling our president unfit, sanction, arm embargo, donation at the same time wouldn,t bear any fruit. Its clear crystal that damn US is to take over our state.

      

  • 8 March 15:09, by Charles Majok

    The UN and the other AID agencies of the Troika countries have been feeding the people of South Sudan since 1983. Many people thought the situation might change after the so-called ’independence’. Unfortunately, the government has failed to feed and protect its people. Therefore, South Sudan is a UN Trusteeship in everything but name. That situation will continue until a proper leader emerges.

    

    • 8 March 16:30, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Charles Majok

      If NGOS in south sudan since 1983, to date, what about 1988? When famine was impose on us, and got killed 35% of our population, why the don,t respone that deadly hunger?

      





