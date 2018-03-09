 
 
 
Friday 9 March 2018

EU says ready to impose arms embargo on South Sudan

March 8, 2018 (JUBA) - The European Union (EU) say is it ready to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan if the country’s warring parties do not cease hostilities and ignore ongoing peace talks.

Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

"If there is no peace and accountability, we cannot just implement development programmes in South Sudan,” the German ambassador to South Sudan, Jan Hendrrik van Thiel told reporters in the capital, Juba on Wednesday.

“The EU will renew its longstanding arms embargo on South Sudan," he added.

The official, however, appealed to South Sudanese leaders to commit themselves to achieving lasting peace in the war-hit nation.

"It is time the leaders from all sides in South Sudan brought peace and stability to the country," stressed the diplomat.

The threat of an arms embargo comes a day after the United States on circulated a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that threatens to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and to take "all appropriate measures" against those blocking its peace efforts.

The draft text from the U.S reportedly demands an end to four years of fighting in South Sudan and urges the warring sides to uphold three ceasefire accords agreed upon from July 2016.

The Security Council, according to the draft resolution, "expresses its intention to consider all appropriate measures, including an arms embargo, to disable the parties’ ability to procure weapons and ammunition so that the peace process can proceed”.

Although negotiations on the proposed measure ahead of a vote at the council scheduled for March 15 begin on Thursday, there are fears Russia and China could opposed the draft resolution from U.S.

Now in its fifth year, the conflict in South Sudan has left tens of thousands of people dead, more 2 million displaced and half of the population at threat of facing severe starvation, aid agencies say. A recent report by the United Nations and South Sudan government said up to 150,000 people could slip into severe famine this year.

(ST)

  • 9 March 08:35, by jubaone

    That is very good and must be followed by travel ban and asset freeze. EU must make ready ICC arrest warrants for belligerents and rogues. Most have dual citizenship with other European countries. Kenya and Uganda must be enticed to give more details on money laundering and secret bank accounts. These "money swamps" must be drained dry. Such criminals must be apprehended.

    • 9 March 12:29, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Jubaone, Mitot, Games ETC

      your US, EU, and UK are doing greater job for you, just keeps celebrating and you will gain nothing, we already secure enough weapon and enough ammunition. Who cares for

      • 9 March 13:05, by Eastern

        Akeen,

        There’s nothing called enough weapons and ammunition. Ammunition are consumables if you know what that means. Museveni and UhuRuto won’t cover your backsides for ever. Just watch this space!

    • 9 March 12:51, by South South

      jubaone,

      This is what I said in the past and I am still repeating it, we need peace in our country, but some people thought war will give them power, right now, they realize that they can not capture a village from the government, that why they are begging US and EU to help them. Leaders of our country need to stand up as good leaders and bring peace to their country.

      • 9 March 13:09, by Eastern

        South South,

        Just so you sound ignorant on this, US and EU are not sanctioning the tribal regime because of the rebels. The sanctions are being imposed because of the money these powers invest in the South Sudanese person: food aid and the accompanying logistics, medicines, scholastic materials, etc. A regime apparatchik recently told the world the country’s economy is booming.

        • 9 March 13:11, by Eastern

          South South,

          The regime is managing a booming economy out of which it is unable to provide what I listed above the common South Sudanese across the country and instead it has chosen to wage war against South Sudanese who don’t agree with the way it’s running the country. THIS IS THE REASON FOR THE SANCTIONS.

          • 9 March 14:53, by South South

            Eastern,

            Stop talking nonsense to me. Where is military campaign you have been threatening us for? US or EU can not bring peace to South Sudan if the leaders of South Sudan are not ready for it. Where is your army?

  • 9 March 08:37, by Midit Mitot

    EU, US,UN,
    this is bullshit! what are you waiting for not to impose sanction on that wrought regime? since 2014 sanction, sanction and sanction yet any implementation. and later on China, Russia can refuse sanction proposal an yet any action, South Sudanese citizens have lose hope on your that fake sanction.

    • 9 March 09:26, by Games

      Midit Mitot
      EU were waiting for USA to leads the ways..

      • 9 March 10:38, by Midit Mitot

        Games,
        That would be fine at-least, we are getting tired of that none implementing sanction to Juba regime that does not understand the world concept.

  • 9 March 13:27, by pabaak

    Unilateral decision by US and followed by always their followers EU will not work because others members who don’t this idea of bullying and intimidation will not but for this imposed sanction. So let Nikki Haley prepared but will definitely failed in UN council.

    • 9 March 13:42, by pabaak

      And that’s oks because US has not yet learn that the world of today is not the world of the past when their hegemony was overriding sovereignty of the States. The more they continuously in this unilateral decision the more they loss more countries to different camps until they will come to their senses later and admitted it didn’t work anymore.

      • 9 March 14:02, by pabaak

        South Sudan is doing its can to bring peace but their rebels are demanded to big want to achieve something they wouldn’t achieve in battle field, and speak for it’s self they aren’t alone, they are with outsiders. So sovereignty is red line, no body from outside will tell us you should do this and shouldn’t do that, its people who Will decide on our affairs not outsiders.

        • 9 March 14:21, by pabaak

          So our government knew what the intention of imposed sanction, and the people knew why many countries are making noises these days against south Sudan. They have hidden agenda of regime change and they want government who Wii be there to execute their agenda not south Sudan agenda, and this government will never become a reality.

  • 9 March 13:33, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Who care, although Our former allied has turn against us, we can look others friends like Isreal, Russia and China to coperate coperate with us.

