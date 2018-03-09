 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 9 March 2018

Egypt and Sudan are resolved to settle their differences: envoy

March 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt Abdel Mahmood Abdel Halim Thursday said Khartoum and Cairo are resolved to settle the disputed issues that envenomed bilateral relations.

Ambassador Abdel-Mahmood Abdel Halim

Abdel Halim made his statements in a briefing organised for the Egyptian journalists in Cairo after his two-month absence following his recall to Khartoum amid reports about Egyptian support to Sudanese armed groups in Eritrea.

He said his return does not mean the end of the contention with Cairo but it marks the beginning of a serious effort to fix it.

"We returned with a new and determined spirit to remove the obstacles between the two brotherly countries," he further said.

The ambassador further said the coming period will witness Sudanese-Egyptian meetings not only to solve the outstanding issues between the two countries but also to establish a relationship based on mutual respect and common interests.

Cairo and Khartoum are in cold relation since the removal of the Islamist Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi by the General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in July 2013. But the relationship has deteriorated more over the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the disputed Halayed triangle.

Last January, Sudan accused Egypt of backing armed elements trained in Eritrea also it recalled its ambassador to Khartoum.

But by the end of January, al-Sisi met twice al-Bashir on the sidelines of the African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, the first was to discuss bilateral relations and the second was with the participation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to discuss the dam issue.

The Sudanese diplomat said his government proposed to establish joint military patrols to monitor the border and prevent cross-border trafficking and movement of terrorist groups, similar to what exists between Sudan and Chad.

The proposal will be discussed by the joint technical security committees in the near future, he added.

On the contention over Halayeb area, he said they proposed the international arbitration or bilateral negotiations.

(ST)

  • 9 March 09:51, by Lenin Bull

    This world is ruled by the iron law of the survival of the fittest. Egypt takes Haliab Triangle from Sudan and Sudan is left with no any other option than to tug in its tail or wag it to Egyptian music and song. Sudan is taking Abiei from weak South Sudan and South Sudan cannot do anything except pretending that no thing serious is happening!! Funny world indeed!!

