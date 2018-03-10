 
 
 
South Sudan suspends UN Miraya radio

March 9, 2018 (JUBA) — South Sudanese government broadcasting agency Friday has suspended the UN-sponsored Radio Miraya FM for "refusal to be regulated under media laws".

South Sudan Media Authority Managing Director, Elijah Alier Kuai, told reporters in Juba that the government has ordered to withdraw the radio’s frequency effective March 9, as it failed to obtain a valid broadcasting license.

In a separate press statement, the authority said they reminded the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) supported radio about the need to renew their licence in different notifications in June 2017, September 2017, November 2017 and February 2018.

"The Media Authority has suspended the operations of Radio Miraya 101 FM for persistent non-compliance and refusal to be regulated under the media laws in the Republic of South Sudan," Kuai said.

The suspension is effective from Friday 9 March 2018.

Last year the South Sudanese authorities expulsed foreign journalists and detained others. Also, the local media experienced unprecedented crackdown after the eruption of the civil war in the country in December 2013.

The South Sudanese official stressed that the shot down does not intend to censor the media outlet but they have to observe the law.

However, he added they are monitoring it for "hate speech and incitement."

The radio has released his written stories on the Facebook and Twitter. It also continues to post its audio stories on audioboom.com.

(ST)

  10 March 01:33, by dinkdong

    What a logo Miraya Radio got?! It look like . . .

  10 March 01:34, by Koryom2

    The UN has been using Radio Miraya as it mouthpiece of dividing South Sudanese communities & propagates disharmony among South Sudanese people for quite sometimes, and it is high time the UN & its mercenaries are rein-in. I for one, has never ever been a fan of the so-called UN peacekeeping project in our country.

  10 March 02:29, by Games

    Dictator State of South Sudan
    Has absolutely no authority to shut down the UN radio. UN has mandate to work independently in the country to have all possible access to all areas have been blocked SPL-JCE. This is immature celebration for Mr. Liar Makuei Lieth.
    Makuei Lieth should also be charged for invaded the UN working environment

Kiir's Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to

This is what we should do to the people of South Sudan 2018-03-04 23:07:13 Subject: some achievements underscored during my tenure in the office as a constitutional post-holder from 2010 to2018 By Tong Akec Aleu I would like to honestly shade light on some of the

Ken Isaacs, a hard working humanitarian serving in ruthless environments 2018-03-03 19:20:08 By Mubarak Ardol Every country on earth is affected by migration. Currently there are over sixty million individuals displaced by insecurity and conflict; over two hundred million people have


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation


