Sudan directs newspapers to stop media attacks on Egypt

March 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) has directed the Sudanese newspapers to stop any media campaign hostile to Egypt.
Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that the NISS media department circulated has directed the editors in chief of the newspapers to avoid raising controversial issues between the two countries and to prevent negative and escalating writings.
The security apparatus has an important legal dispositive enabling its agents to confiscate and detains journalists, also it can direct the government institutions and companies to not advertise their businesses in the recalcitrant newspapers.
the directives come hours after meetings between the head of the Egyptian security agency Abbas Mustafa Kamel and Sudanese officials including President Omer al-Bashir to discuss the outstanding issues between the two countries.
Egyptian-Sudanese relations have been strained over various issues including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the dispute on the border area of Halayeb. Also, the two governments suspect each other of supporting opposition groups.
The different positions over the crisis with Qatar and the relations with Turkey complicated further the situation.
In April 2017 the two countries agreed to adopt a media code of honour but it was not yet implemented.
(ST)
