March 11, 2018 (NAIROBI) – A South Sudanese opposition leader has appealed to President Salva Kiir and rebel leader, Riek Machar to reconcile their differences and return the nation on the path of peace.

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta trying to convince South Sudanese president Salva Kiir back to the hall and sign peace agreement with rebel leader Riek Machar in Addis Ababa, on July 17, 2015 (ST)

Hakim Dario, the chairman of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), said South Sudan should draw lessons from Kenya, citing the recent reconciliation meeting between President Uhuru Kenya and the country’s main opposition leader, Raila Odinga in the capital, Nairobi.

“PDM applauds the stance and steps taken by the Kenyan leaders – to subordinate their personal rivalries and political ambitions to serve the interest of Kenya and Kenyans first,” wrote the PDM chairman.

He added, “These two leaders had and have the capacity to destroy Kenya and destroy themselves in the process, but chose not to”.

South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013 when President Kiir accused Machar, then his deputy of a coup attempt. The war has since killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

According to the PDM chairman, Kenya is a valued peace partner to and should extend its new policy of respect for rule of law, human and people’s rights and security beyond its borders to impact on war-torn South Sudan to uphold a culture of peace and putting the people first.

The opposition entity said its leadership takes particular interest in what happens to Kenya and relate it to South Sudan since is not only a home to thousands of fleeing refugees since 2013, but Kenya morally and materially supported South Sudanese throughout two wars of liberation.

“The two countries share not just common borders but peoples of common linguistic and ethnic origins. It was amongst the first to recognize the legitimate right of our people to self- determination,” said Dario.

The opposition party leader, however, faulted the coalition under President Kiir for its alleged involvement into corruption and violence.

“The sentry chronicled in numerous reports, how the current crop of political and government leaders in South Sudan are defined by corruption, impunity, lack of vision and lack of respect for human rights and public property,” the PDM chairman further wrote.

South Sudanese leaders, he stressed, must acknowledge the need to first bring people together before building a bridge that connect them.

KENYATTA MEETS RAILA

Last week, Kenyatta held a surprise meeting with his political arch-rival and the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader at Harambee House in Nairobi.

It was the first time the two were meeting face-to-face since their fallout following the hotly contested August 8, 2017 General Election and October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll that Mr Odinga boycotted.

The agenda of the meeting, Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper reported, centred on how to unite and heal Kenya following a divisive general election in 2017.

In a joint statement, Kenyatta and Odinga promised to work together to halt the country’s descent into the abyss following a divisive 2017 general election. They also expressed desire to aside their differences and reconstruct a nation that is responsive to the urgent need for prosperity, fairness and dignity for all.

(ST)

  • 12 March 07:26, by Lenin Bull

    My friend Dario, SPLA-IO is a movement of mad people guided by satanic vision(NGUNDAENG false prophecies about Riek and other things) mainly concocted and falsely diluted by elders under the influence of alcohol.

  • 12 March 07:30, by Lenin Bull

    So Raila’s NASA and Jubilee of Kenyatta are totally different world views and with different approaches compared to IO and SPLM. Both NASA and Jubilee love Kenya and want peace for Kenya equally. No foreigners driving NASA and Jubilee, where as IO is a stooge of Mulattoes in Khartoum to destroy South Sudan with tribal agenda on top as their armed struggle strategy.

  • 12 March 07:35, by Lenin Bull

    NASA asked foreigners to keep off Kenya’s internal politics , where as the damned IO is busy shamelessly selling South Sudan to foreigners in Addis Ababa and Khartoum(UN, TROIKA, IGAD, Ethiopians, Sudanese, etc) even to the point of asking recklessly and voluntarily for another colonization of South Sudan in form of UN trusteeship!! Of course not us the patriotic citizens but sell out ones.

    • 12 March 08:06, by Eastern

      Lenin Bullshit,

      The sooner you smell the coffee, oops, cow dung, the better. SPLA-IO is not fighting itself but a regime, you selectively chose to remain mute about. Kiir was made to work with Machar and others he so much loath, but being driven by his tribal supremacy, the country went up into flames. The complexity now is, getting a solution to the mess is BEYOND Kiir and Machar......

      • 12 March 08:13, by jubaone

        Eastern,
        It lies intrinsically in jienges that compromise or amicable resolution of conflicts is perceived as defeat and cowardice. Jienges either defeat or are defeated, there’s NO midway whatsoever. In this, any compromises is simply stupid bcoz they often renege and simply don’t abide or follow systems, rules and agreements. They are are anarchists and wild savages. Period.

        • 12 March 11:25, by South South

          jubaone,

          You keep saying you don’t want compromise to bring peace in South Sudan. You are coward as we know. You don’t have army. Will internet help you to fight?

      • 12 March 09:05, by Lenin Bull

        Eastern, you must be living in your utopia and dream world! Which mess is beyond Kiir and Riek? President Salva defeated Riek three times and now your hoodooh Riek is getting blind and rotting up in jeal is RSA. Kiir is firmly in control of South Sudan. It is your master-minds who are agitating for Riek’s political comeback in form of peace revitalization which I doubt he will take up again.

        • 12 March 09:22, by Eastern

          If Kiir was in firm control of the situation, he won’t bother to put together his national dialogue and/or send his emissaries to Ethiopia for the HLRF, Yes, Machar is in distant South Africa, has that stopped the war? You argue that Kiir’s in firm control, has that stopped the war?

      • 12 March 11:22, by South South

        Eastern,

        Cow dung can not be compared with monkey poop which you enjoy, you get it. You are talking shit. Where is your strong army to capture South Sudan? Raila Odinga will be appointed soon as a prime minister, that’s what he will get, a little power. An old man like you need to shut up or move to field and meet us there. We are very tired with these nonsense internet talk.

    • 12 March 11:24, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      There is nothing called South Sudan as a state. It is jienge republic. A territory akin to a "cash cow" where disillusioned people desperately try to call a sovereign country. The only feature is armed tribal savages terrorizing others, corruption and grand theft. It is more or less a cattle camp. The UN, US, Treoika and EAC should just write it off and let South Sudan be annexed.

  • 12 March 09:11, by Lenin Bull

    All white army troops have been defeated and scattered and have now gone to refugee camps in Ethiopia, Sudan, and Kakuma in Kenya. Middle rank officers have all surrendered to Juba and are accommodated in hotels in Juba as SPLA-IO Taban peace wing.Riek’s political career is finished/done for good. Perhaps, you should start to groom another Nuer criminal if you have not learned yet.

  • 12 March 09:13, by Sunday Junup

    If Kiir Defeated Dr.Riak as you claim then Kiir if fighting who now? I hope you needs to think twice

    • 12 March 11:34, by Kush Natives

      Sunday Junup,
      Little boy, you sometime need to explain us more about Riek Machar, the ones who are insisting fighting now in the jungle are none Riek’s business, they will always remain there as looters and rappers for good. Anya-anya II will be better than those goons. Bunch of losers!

