South Sudan president sacks finance minister

March 12, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir sacked the country’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau on Monday evening.

South Sudan minister Stephen Dhieu Dau (Getty photo)

Salvatore Garang Mabiordit Wol, a former technical advisor in the trade ministry, replaces Dau, the state-owned television (SSBC) announced.

It remains unclear why the South Sudanese leader sacked the opted to sack the finance minister, who was appointed minister in July 2016.

Analysts, however, attribute the president’s unexpected decision to the rising inflation in the country, worsened by the ongoing civil war.

The president, in a separate decree, appointed Erjok Bullen Geu as the deputy commissioner general of the National Revenue Authority.

(ST)