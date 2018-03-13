 
 
 
South Sudan president sacks finance minister

March 12, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir sacked the country’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau on Monday evening.

JPEG - 42.7 kb
South Sudan minister Stephen Dhieu Dau (Getty photo)

Salvatore Garang Mabiordit Wol, a former technical advisor in the trade ministry, replaces Dau, the state-owned television (SSBC) announced.

It remains unclear why the South Sudanese leader sacked the opted to sack the finance minister, who was appointed minister in July 2016.

Analysts, however, attribute the president’s unexpected decision to the rising inflation in the country, worsened by the ongoing civil war.

The president, in a separate decree, appointed Erjok Bullen Geu as the deputy commissioner general of the National Revenue Authority.

(ST)

  • 13 March 05:56, by Lenin Bull

    Much appreciation to you Hon. Stephen Dhieu for your dedicated services and loyalty to your motherland South Sudan. You did your best in such a frustrating environment, civil war, and economic blockade and sanction, etc all which are enemies to economic progress and development. Please, go quietly and take rest. You will useful again soon when we attain total peace.

    repondre message

    • 13 March 10:44, by DumoMakuachdit

      Kiir deserves to be sacked rather than him firing those who are working very hard develop and make South Sudan great again. Awan Chan will never bring good leader……………………… they are known for too much eating and witchery…………..

      repondre message

  • 13 March 06:00, by Lenin Bull

    Your calm and reasonable personality is a good example of what leaders should be rather than noisy empty megalomaniacs that marauding around. Concentrate now building the capacity of the youths of the Great people of Melut for future leadership.

    repondre message

    • 13 March 07:26, by jubaone

      Lenin Fool,
      A worthless finance minister (more of a security guard) than an educated economist and analyst. The kiirminal may change one after the other but the more he changes, the more it remains the same, just jienge shitholes. If he has not stolen enough to bribe his fellow Melutians or build a decent house in Melut, then he is screwed. A mediocre Commerce graduate from Egypt not an economist

      repondre message

  • 13 March 06:04, by Lenin Bull

    I wrote in this platform in 2016 when Dhieu was appointed advising South Sudanese people to avoid too much false based on fallacious arguments that the economy will improve and SSP will gain value because of Dhieu’s appointment. This was/is because, there are many factors that should be considered which are outside the purview of the Minister of Finance!!

    repondre message

  • 13 March 06:05, by Eastern

    Good riddance! Expect more woes to follow. Just ask Al Bashir what a headache running a country at war and dithering under various sanction regimes.....

    repondre message

    • 13 March 07:29, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      That is jienge republic. They thought running a functioning state is like running a cattle camp. No. For a functioning state you need educated and skilled people (jienges are not), for a muraah, yes. You dont have to be literate. Just sing bull/cow songs all day under a lalob tree, eat, drink and shit, nothing more.

      repondre message

  • 13 March 06:09, by Lenin Bull

    E.g custom revenue collected daily are misappropriated there and then by the very officers who should take care of them and take them to Ministry of Finance. These custom officers are relatives of the president appointed by decree to go and loot that money not bank it in government account. The army is another hole where South Sudanese development money is falling on roadside for looting and theft

    repondre message

  • 13 March 06:10, by Landlord

    The only job dinka president can do for the nation is fire and replace, nothing else. you fire or replace no change why can’t you fire your wicked self full of disease?

    repondre message

  • 13 March 06:14, by Lenin Bull

    Since we came back from the bush in 2005, the number of SPLA is not known and it always take 60% of our national budget. This is just corruption strategy. Hoth Mai Mansion in Melbourne, Australia bought 14 million US$, Paul Malong’s villas in Kampala, and Nairobi and Juba. Akol Koor’s NSS is now another headache. Akol asks any amount and it is given without further question why and for what?

    repondre message

  • 13 March 06:18, by Lenin Bull

    The only solution is total peace so that all South Sudanese people unite and fight foxy people who are abusing our economic system and preventing development. Elections will make South Sudanese to have a say and to vote out corrupt leaders and dump them in dustbin of history. Welcome Salvatore Garang though I know there will be no big change if the mafias entrenched in government are not eliminate

    repondre message

  • 13 March 06:42, by Peng Kimang

    Mr Landlord, this is the only profession that president Inu knows ! What comes around goes round.... He will one day be ousted by a decree...!

    repondre message

  • 13 March 07:13, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Let him go they have finished South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 13 March 07:48, by Sunday Junup

    Catching small fish is not enough, go back to fishing you will catch more!

    repondre message

  • 13 March 07:58, by Nyamlelthii

    Kiir Decree is booming not economic any more ya Cde. Dhieu.

    I was expecting Mony Ayen to announce Hon. Kuol Athian to assist the country from this manmade mess but let me still hope that Garang Mabior is the another one.

    Congrats. Garang Mabiordit

    repondre message

    • 13 March 12:39, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Your excellency pres. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit.

      If you want our country to recover from current economic crises, you should apoint somebody who will work with you smothly, like Kuol Athuai Hal, the former national minster of finance, to relieve us from this none stop pain.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

