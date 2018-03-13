South Sudan cattle raid leaves 22 dead: official

March 12, 2018 (JUBA) – A group of armed youth, numbering about 100, raided a cattle camp in the north-west of South Sudan on Monday in an attack that left up to 22 people dead, an official said.

"We have confirmed 22 people dead, including women and children," Terekeka state minister, David Laku Jombe told dpa.

About 17 others were injured when the assailants from Eastern Lakes State stole about 90 cattle under gunfire in Tidilo village, he added.

According to the official, four cattle raiders were among those killed.

The attack against the Mundari tribe is believed to have been carried out by the Dinka tribe, who constitute the largest population.

South Sudan has been embroiled in conflict since December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused Riek Machar, his former deputy of a coup attempt. Over 3 million people have since been displaced.

(ST)