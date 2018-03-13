SRF-Minnawi says keen to have SPLM-N al-Hilu in Sudanese opposition Umbrella



March 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) - Minnawi Monday said they are resolved to achieve the unity of the opposition forces and reiterated its commitment to an agreement reached with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu).

The Sudan Call groups are set to meet Tuesday in Paris without the participation of the SPLM-N al-Hilu which refuses to recognize the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar.

In a statement released from Paris after the arrival of delegations representing the various factions of the opposition umbrella, the SRF-Minnawi reiterated its commitment to an agreement with the al-Hilu group to reunite all the opposition forces within the Sudan Call.

The absence of al-Hilu group from the meeting "does not mean the resolution of the representation of the SPLM-N in the Sudan Call and does not mean to overcome them," said Mohamed Zakaria Farjallah, the spokesperson of the SRF-Minnawi.

Last February, the SRF-Minnawi and SPLM-N al-Hilu agreed in a meeting held in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of peace talks mediated by the African Union team to coordinate together their positions within the framework of a two-track political process with the government to end the conflicts in Darfur and the Two-Areas.

The agreement comes as a result of the split of the SPLM-N into two factions and after a decision by the mediation to pick al-Hilu’s group as the interlocutor of the Sudanese government in the talks on security arrangements in the Two Area.

The SPLM-N Agar disputes the choice of the mediation particularly in the Blue Nile State, but the SRF-Minnawi says they need to coordinate with a partner in the peace process because of its holistic approach.

Farajallah further said they also discussed the SRF statues and provisions related to the expansion of the Front in order to strengthen and unity of opposition work.

However, he didn’t say if they prepare to integrate al-Hilu group in their Front.

Also, the SRF Minnawi held a meeting with the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mandi who arrived from Cairo Monday.

For its part, the SRF led by Malik Agar said in a separate statement they met with the British French Special Envoys for Sudan and discussed with them a number of issues particularly the human rights violations and continued detention of the opposition leaders inside the country.

"The meetings of Sudan Call forces are taking place in a positive and constructive atmosphere aimed at strengthening the opposition’s action and the unity of the forces of change inside and outside the Sudan Call," said the statement.

"What unites the opposition is more than what divides it," said the statement.

