 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 March 2018

Egypt vows to support South Sudan’s peace efforts

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 12, 2018 (JUBA) - The Egyptian government on Monday vowed to continue supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 61.2 kb
South Sudan’s Salva Kiir (C) meeting the Egyptian foreign affairs minister Sameh Shoukry (L) in Juba, March 12, 2018 (courtesy photo)

Addressing reporters in the South Sudan capital, Juba on Monday, Egypt’s foreign affairs minister, Sameh Shoukry said his government remains committed to ensuring stability in the conflict-ridden nation.

Shoukry met South Sudan President, Salva Kiir and the two reportedly discussed overall bilateral relations and means to develop them in all the fields, as well as a number of regional issues of common interest.

Handling over a letter from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to his South Sudan counterpart, Shoukry said the former conveyed his regards and appreciation to the South Sudan leader for his efforts aimed at achieving stability and development in war-torn East African nation.

“The President of the Republic also expressed his keenness on supporting our South Sudanese brothers in all fields,” partly reads a statement issued by the Egyptian foreign affairs ministry on Monday.

Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s support for the role of South Sudan government in achieving peace and stability through the national dialogue steering committee, after its leaders recently participated in a training course in Cairo, in addition to dispatching an Egyptian expert to provide the committee with technical support in Juba.

Last year, Egypt also hosted the talks of the Arusha Agreement on the reunification of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) and contributed to sponsoring these talks in cooperation with Uganda.

Meanwhile, President Kiir expressed his satisfaction and gratitude to Shoukry and his delegation, expressing his country’s full appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to support the people and stability of South Sudan.

The South Sudanese leader also briefed the Egyptian foreign affairs minister on the ongoing negotiation process with the opposition under the regional bloc (IGAD) and the challenges facing the talks.

Kiir also explained, during the meeting, the work of the national dialogue steering committee and the various stages of the national dialogue aimed at achieving peace and stability in the country.

The civil war in South Sudan, now in its fifth year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, with aid agencies warning that an estimated 7 million people could face starvation.

The meeting discussed a number of regional issues of common interest, particularly the developments in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations, and the situation in the Horn of Africa region in general, in addition to the demand by South Sudan to join the League of the Arab States.

South Sudan’s minister for the presidency, Mayiik Ayii Deng said Egypt is not just a political ally, but fully supports the war-torn nation.

"It was Egypt that led the African bloc in the Security Council [of the United Nations] to defeat the draft resolution intended to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan," Deng told reporters on Monday.

He said Egypt, Uganda and South Africa, were among the first African countries in to come out in support of South Sudan’s national dialogue and will continue to provide political, moral, financial, technical and material support to its steering committee.

Egypt, according to the minister for the presidency, is currently hosts over 50,000 South Sudanese who are afforded all freedoms like citizens of Egypt.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Egyptian foreign affairs minister and South Sudan’s minister of presidential affairs to establish a political consultation mechanism between the two nations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 March 09:17, by deng

    Our government don’t know the Egyptian policy, even they promise to support South Sudan to have peace it is not true , they are looking for their interest only not for others, their slogan is Egypt first ???? ??? ????

    repondre message

    • 13 March 09:39, by Koryom2

      We are the Ancient Egyptian fools, there would be so-called ethiopia, North Sudan, Kenya & even DRC. The owners are here.

      repondre message

      • 13 March 09:49, by Koryom2

        Mr. Salva Kiir name has been used by some fools who are out of our country & these fools, traitors & thieves are the ones who considered themselves. To know have anything to do about our country & our people?? Good help the evil juus, the evil corporate Americans, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between in our country & our region>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 March 09:57, by Koryom2

          Fellows, we are back fellows. Get your rubbish out of Kenya, Ethiopia, ethiopia, North Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, North Sudan, Tan-zania, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia----we are here fellows.

          repondre message

          • 13 March 10:03, by Koryom2

            Fellows, we have informed you fools from West Africa that we are going bully some fools. Respect the *authorities* fools. Don’t take drugs or let your self be bullied by anyone.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)

Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)

Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.