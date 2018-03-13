 
 
 
Sudan to open investment in uranium industry

A four-reactor nuclear power plant in Bugey France (nuclear-energy.net photo)
March 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan announced on Monday its decision to open the door for investment in the uranium industry, as a Sudanese minister travelled to Moscow to discuss a roadmap to build nuclear reactors in the east African country.

The decision was disclosed by Trade Minister Hatim Alsir following a regular meeting of financial and economic issues chaired by President Omer al-Bashir.

The meeting "discussed the opening of investment in uranium after consultations with the security authorities," Alsir said.

Alsir didn’t elaborate on foreign partners that the government consider to mine the nuclear fuel in Sudan and under which conditions. Sudan does not have the needed technology to develop this industry.

In July 2015, the director general of the Sudanese Geological Research Authority stated that his country was working with Russia to create a geological and mineral map of Sudan, including uranium.

"Given long-time economic cooperation with Russia, its "companies will be given priority," the Sudanese official further stressed.

With uranium prices at $34.25 per pound this year, Sudan can resolve its foreign debt problems, also the nuclear energy will enable the vast country to produce and cover its needs in power and develop strategic industries.

NUCLEAR TALKS IN RUSSIA

Water Resources and Electricity Minister Moataz Musa left Khartoum Monday heading to Moscow for talks with the head of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom.

The electricity ministry said will discuss building nuclear power stations in Sudan.

"The two sides will sign a number of memorandums of understanding, including a roadmap to build a nuclear plant," ministry spokesperson Mohamed Gawish said.

On Saturday, Minister Musa disclosed an agreement with Russia to build a small-scale nuclear reactor to produce electricity and to complete the studies needed to establish a nuclear plant within eight years under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency

The construction of nuclear plants in Sudan was discussed by President al-Bashir and President Vladimir Putin, during a visit to Russia four months ago.

(ST)

s
