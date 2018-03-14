South Sudan president sacks chief of state protocol

March 13, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir has sacked the chief of state protocol and his office’s acting chief administrator.

Bol Wek Agoth (courtesy photo)

Bol Wek Agoth was fired in a decree Kiir issued on Monday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 33(2) of the Diplomatic and Consular Service Act, 2011, 1 Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, do hereby issue this Republican Order for the relieve of Ambassador Bol Wek Agoth as the Chief of State Protocol and Acting Chief Administrator in the Office of the President and to return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with effect from 12 March 2018,” the decree, signed by Kiir, partly reads.

No reason was given for the removal of Agoth, previously South Sudan’s ambassador to Norway.

The former chief of state protocol was not immediately available to comment.

Kiir, the state-owned television announced Tuesday, appointed Marol Mayol Lual as the new chief of protocol and acting administrator at the presidency.

