 
 
 
Wednesday 14 March 2018

South Sudan president sacks chief of state protocol

March 13, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan president, Salva Kiir has sacked the chief of state protocol and his office’s acting chief administrator.

JPEG - 41 kb
Bol Wek Agoth (courtesy photo)

Bol Wek Agoth was fired in a decree Kiir issued on Monday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 33(2) of the Diplomatic and Consular Service Act, 2011, 1 Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, do hereby issue this Republican Order for the relieve of Ambassador Bol Wek Agoth as the Chief of State Protocol and Acting Chief Administrator in the Office of the President and to return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with effect from 12 March 2018,” the decree, signed by Kiir, partly reads.

No reason was given for the removal of Agoth, previously South Sudan’s ambassador to Norway.

The former chief of state protocol was not immediately available to comment.

Kiir, the state-owned television announced Tuesday, appointed Marol Mayol Lual as the new chief of protocol and acting administrator at the presidency.

(ST)

  • 14 March 08:02, by Games

    You are Dinka are sacking each other over the foods. Stop fooling yourself Dinka by calling Dinka government decres is for the whole country business, we are not idiots.

    repondre message

  • 14 March 08:03, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Mr. president why don’t you ask Western Lakes governor?
    See what he is doing now. 1. He has changed the focus on disarmament to amalgamation of counties, though this idea is good but the priority should be disarmament first. 2. All check points which you decreed to be closed are now opened. Former Rumbek East alone has 6 check points with each truck charge at 2,000 SSP and a Jerri-can of diesel.

    repondre message

  • 14 March 08:19, by Lenin Bull

    People privileged to serve in the office of the president should behave and respect the name and image of the president. This rampant stealing of money in that office should stop immediately today to salvage the little remaining respect and honor to Kiir’s presidency. I know all appointed by decrees are from Kiir’s relatives, why not work tirelessly to preserve his image across the country/world?

    repondre message

  • 14 March 08:24, by Lenin Bull

    Do you hear these ugly news in Sudan, Ugand, Kenya, Ethiopia, or even America, Uk,etc that people serving in such high office like the presidency are stealing money there time and again? Only in South Sudan where every month, every year scandalous shameful news keep coming out of huge amount of South Sudanese money being stolen. Shame might be dead in Gogrial.

    repondre message

