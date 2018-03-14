Al-Tayyar’s opposition to Bashir’s reelection, source of its troubles

March 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The targeting of Al-Tayyar newspaper by the security service has been motivated by its opposition to the nomination of President Omer al-Bashir to run for a new term in 2020 elections, Sudan Tribune has learned.

Al-Tayyar editor in chief Osman Merghani (L) speaks in a press conference with his lawyer Nabil Adeeb on Wednesday December 16, 2015 (ST Photo)

Osman Mirghani, the publisher and Chief-Editor of Al-Tayyar said on Monday he intends to file a suit against the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) due to continued confiscations of his independent daily.

Speaking in a press conference, Mirghani said the NISS since last week has forced the printing house not to hand over copies of Al-Tayyar until after 6:00 am (local time) which adversely impacts on its sales.

A reliable source told Sudan Tribune Tuesday that security officials openly told him that his newspaper should abandon its opposition to al-Bashir’s re-nomination for a new presidential term within two years.

Also, the NISS conveyed its reservations on Al-Tayyar’s editorial line and its opinion articles, which the security authorities consider to be contrary to previous directives.

Since last November, an intense public debate erupted in the country over al-Bashir’s nomination for a third term in 2020 which is in violation of the constitution.

The issue has even divided the ruling National Congress Party (NISS) and many consider that the president has reorganized the security apparatus and prepare a ministerial reshuffle in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Observers in Khartoum say al-Bashir will continue to grip on power as long as he remains wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

