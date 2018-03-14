 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 14 March 2018

South Sudan president admits treasury runs out of cash

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

March 14, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has openly admitted his country has run out of cash and there was nothing that could be done to fix the economy unless war stops for peace and stability to return to the country in order for investors and other money-generating activities to resume.

The South Sudanese leader attributed the cause of being a cash-strapped nation to the war sparked by the power struggle which resulted into a more than four-year conflict with no resolution in sight despite global and regional efforts to salvage the situation.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new finance minister following the sacking of the predecessor Stephen Dhieu Dau on Monday, Kiir said nothing could be done to salvage the loss value of the local currency.

“I want you to work together with other colleagues and institutions to do whatever you can to minimize the current situation. I know we have lost the value of our currency, and there is nothing we can do soon to regain our currency’s value unless we produce, but we should not fold our hands and allow the situation to go out of hand like that. We must try whatever we can,” said President Kiir at a function broadcast by the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

“The forceful taking of power has brought us now to this stage where we have no money in our bank,” he confessed, confirming what said several government officials at the bank and the ministry of finance.

Finance sources told Sudan Tribune that the central bank was no longer keeping the foreign currency acquired through the sale of the proceeds of the oil, claiming the office was now in charge. The bank, according to the sources, was only receiving and keeping local currency which is acquired from the direct sale of foreign currencies in the parallel market.

Kiir also admitted that the new nation has become a ’laughing stock’ worldwide because of the ongoing conflict.

Observers believe the conflict could be stopped and political differences with various armed and non-opposition groups resolved if the president and his confidants make compromises or demonstrate a willingness to accept and implement the 2015 peace agreement in good faith.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 March 22:41, by Naath

    The Dinka tribal gangs’s leader Salva Kiir has just come to his senses that South Sudan is run out of cash. The remaining dollars is being in J1 for Dinka Council of Elders salaries.

    repondre message

    • 15 March 01:43, by garrak1520

      the central bank was no longer keeping the foreign currency acquired through the sale of the proceeds of the oil, claiming the office was now in charge. What are you (kiir) waiting to dispose of the governor of Central Bank. Kiir not only the president but the treasurer, the question is who will be checking on him: Check and balance? In what country you folks are living in? Enough is enough.

      repondre message

  • 14 March 22:42, by Proverbs

    The time for blaming "power hungry" people for poor economic policies has to come to an end. They are not in power remember, you’re in power. You fix it! Poor Kiir, it’s important to surround yourself with people who will disagree with you on policies. They are able to point out what is wrong with the economy. I am afraid that bandits around you can’t do that because—to them economy is booming

    repondre message

  • 14 March 22:47, by Games

    We are always telling you that we are capable to destroy this country. You had all the helps
    from Eastern Africa, Israel and Egypt but still fail to control the suitation.

    repondre message

  • 14 March 22:48, by Naath

    T
    The remaining dollars is being kept in J1 for JCE salaries and for bribing for foreigners who are stakeholders in the peace talk to be bias in their mediating.

    repondre message

    • 14 March 23:01, by Games

      Salva Kiir and his JCE are now in the big trouble. They have to win both war now in order for them to maintain the power. IO in the Bushes and IO-economic in the capital.

      repondre message

  • 15 March 00:23, by @you

    I will not write anything because of internet fighter:
    I will give them a chance to talk
    After that I can comment on this article:
    And I am sure this article will reach 100 comment:

    VIVA ? IG
    DR.Machar DR Kirr

    Yala amchi num

    repondre message

    • 15 March 01:11, by Games

      @you
      You have nothing to say because you have nothing to back up your arguments.
      Onemore thing, are you saying that the country economy crisis is caused by the Internet?

      repondre message

  • 15 March 00:51, by lino

    No one was trying to take power by force; rather you introduced violence to South Sudan through ill advices of Bashir Boys to acuse others of attempted coup when you change the democratic debates about power in violence!!!
    You just got irritated when blames were thrown at you; you should have learned from Old Sudan History wars, but Khartoum’s Boys didn’t give a chance to think!

    repondre message

    • 15 March 00:53, by lino

      Now South Sudan needs 50 years to situation returned to normal!!! It has become a tribalism!!!

      repondre message

  • 15 March 01:05, by Eyez

    Kiir!
    You’re totally a Jienge idiot, did you think that money grew on trees? You and your JCE mongrels are a curse to this nation, you’ve racked, destroyed and pillaged at will, but soon ya’ll will pay dearly.

    The Jienglisation of SS will be resisted, in all forms and shapes, regardless of what you MTNs do, period!

    G. Equatoria

    repondre message

  • 15 March 01:16, by @you

    To Mr lol gatkuoth what happen today my friend?
    I am just asking you where Do you get the money from,
    While Mr Kirr don’t have a money
    You are like a blind that can put anything to his mouth,
    And will ask for her or his stick.
    You know how to eat but don’t know where to go

    Machar ? Kirr

    repondre message

  • 15 March 01:35, by @you

    @Game:
    These internet fighter including lol gatkuoth,
    Who say everything was well organized.
    And today No money in central bank.

    Internet fighter are just like him.

    repondre message

    • 15 March 02:11, by Games

      @you
      Sorry man, I missed understood your above comment before.
      I thought you were the one of those who have been defending this rotten regime in Juba.
      Also thank for mentioning that lost man so called Lol Gatkouth.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)

Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)

Kiir’s Policy for Dinka Dissidents: Eliminating dispute by killing 2018-03-06 06:13:57 By Wol Deng Atak With a Dinka man serving as president of South Sudan, a country marred by ethnic targeted killing, it easily passes unnoticed that Kiir regime targets Dinka nationals opposed to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.