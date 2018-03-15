 
 
 
Sudan to demobilize 6500 former combatants in 2018

People registre during the fifth demobilization exercise in El Fasher,North Darfur state, on 26 December 2017 (UNAMID Photo)
March 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Disarmament, Demobilization and. Reintegration Commission (SDDRC) Wednesday said it plans to demobilize 6500 ex-combatants from the various former rebel groups in the country.

SDDRC Commissioner further said the demobilization exercises will continue until 2020 and projects to demobilize and integrate over 40,000 combatants.

Salah Eltayeb Awad met on Wednesday with a delegation from the Central Darfur Legislative Council and briefed them about the implementation of the ongoing exercise in their state.

The combatants mainly belong to the groups signatory to the 2006 Darfur Peace Agreement and the 2011 Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

Awad told the Central Darfur lawmakers that the exercise is implemented in partnership with UNAMID, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

He vowed to continue their collaboration with the state parliament in the areas of good governance.

The commissioner further said that the SDDRC is currently implementing a number of reintegration and demobilization projects in several states, including three in the Blue Nile state, four projects in South Kordofan state, and numerous projects in the White Nile state.

(ST)

