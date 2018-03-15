 
 
 
Nuer community call for boycott of national dialogue in Addis Ababa

March 14, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Members of the national dialogue’s subcommittee for refugees are in Addis Ababa for consultative meetings with communities there, but leaders of the Nuer community called for a boycott of the event.

JPEG - 44.1 kb
National dialogue co-chair Angelo Beda (AFP file photo)

In December 2016, South Sudan President Salva Kiir initiated a national dialogue initiative to end a civil war, which has displaced millions of people.

Kiir said the national dialogue will be bottom-top approach to address local grievances and political issues in the country. But the opposition rejected the call.

Ajak Kuol, a member of the national dialogue said the dialogue committee team arrived in Addis Ababa and the meetings commenced at Capital Hotel on Thursday.

However, the Nuer community chairman in Ethiopia, Gabriel Chieng Tot has called on the South Sudanese communities in Ethiopia to boycott the dialogue meetings.

"All South Sudanese living in Addis Ababa and particularly the Nuer community must boycott all forms of negotiations with The National Dialogue steering committee led by so-called Deng Dau Deng, currently in Ethiopia will not be allowed to meet the community members and other South Sudanese living in the country,” he said.

Tot, in a statement, urged Nuer members who reside and live in Ethiopia to distance themselves and avoid contact with South Sudanese officials on the dialogue body.

The community members accused the government of "continuously killing the Nuer".

“Government failed and refused the root cause of the conflicts to be addressed during the High-level revitalization process. It has failed to cease hostilities, it’s still attacking, displacing the members of the Nuer community in the Greater Upper Nile,” added the statement.

The groups have also rejected President Salva Kiir’s position as patron of the national dialogue committee, arguing he is "not fit" to implement the peace accord.

Tot says the Nuer and Dinka should be allowed to have an open dialogue, but rejected initiative led by politicians who use of for their personal gains.

“All the South Sudanese communities and particularly the Nuer who are living in Addis Ababa are advised not to attend the Saturday meetings.We would also like to extend the same message to those members who are still suffering in refugee camps in Western Gambella not to attend the Saturday rally,” he stressed.

President Kiir officially launched the national dialogue initiative in May last year.

The national dialogue initiative is seen as a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 March 11:02, by jubaone

    Congratulation Nuer Communities in Ethiopia. A clear NO to this jienge ND. First stop the war and other matters will follow. If the Kiirminal can renege from the ARCSS 2015 which was laboriosly negotiated by all our frineds, how worthless is this jienge ND shit, which has NO witnesses? The Kiirminal has failed the country and the ND is already a failure. Anything jienge is already a shithole.

    repondre message

    • 15 March 11:17, by Kush Natives

      jubaone,
      You’re congratulating yourself, all Nuer Youth and alike who’re terribly tired of useless Riek war were here with us in the conference room. Your congratulations MUST go back to an Equatorian opposition groups for finishing up the rats and monkeys in the jungles. The suffering of our people MUST come to an END now! Naath oyee South Sudan oyee!

      repondre message

    • 15 March 11:21, by South South

      jubaone,

      ND is for peace, you can attend it and make your points and if your points are not taken , then you withdraw from it, that’s the best way for people with good education will act when we talk about peace. Nuer can meet with ND committee, make their points and if there points are not taken they can withdraw. This is very simple.

      repondre message

      • 15 March 11:57, by Malakal county Simon

        South South

        Forget that so called ND, it’s waste of time.... Kiir need to apologize first and step aside for killings civilians for no apparent reason...... We are done with him period

        repondre message

  • 15 March 11:10, by Kush Natives

    This is white lie, why IO eccentrics tried propagates everything without even a shame? This bandits moment is a disgrace to Naath people, enough is enough! Why denying the fact? The audience in the national dialogue hall were chanting for peace and forgiveness. So, who had boycotted the conference? Probably IO mercenaries.

    repondre message

    • 15 March 12:00, by Malakal county Simon

      Kush

      You’re lying and you’re not near Ethiopia.... We are sick of you being a pretender always!!!!

      repondre message

  • 15 March 12:20, by Games

    Nuer should think of shifting their region somewhere else in steady of wasting their time for Dinka national dialogue.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



