South Sudan ex-finance minister welcomes sacking

March 15, 2018 (JUBA) - Stephen Dhieu Dau, former finance minister in South Sudan has welcomed his sacking and commended President Salva Kiir for the opportunity in the past years in various capacities in government.

South Sudan minister Stephen Dhieu Dau (Getty photo)

Last Monday, President Kiir removed Dau from his position as finance minister without elaborating on the reason for this unexpected decision. However, observers in Juba say the minister failed to protect the meagre resources of oil income.

“I want to acknowledge the decision made by his Excellency, the president of the republic to appoint a new minister of finance. It is a decision which falls within the prerogative of his Excellency which I want publicly to welcome and extend my congratulatory message to my successor, Hon. Salvatore Garang Mabiordit”, Dau said in a statement released to the public.

The former minister thanked President Kiir for the “confidence, opportunity and support” to serve his administration in various capacities during the past years the different level of governments in the country.

The South Sudanese leader on Monday removed Dau from his position, sparking mixed reactions, with some attributing to struggle for influence and resources at the presidency.

  • 15 March 22:47, by Kush Natives

    Take it easy sir, there’s nothing wrong or personal about the relief of ministers and replace them, that’s how the government works. Go back home and prepare your farms, just 2 more months for rainy season for an agriculture resumption. You can do better than this!

