South Sudan defence minister denies role in appointing daughter

South Sudan's Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, poses for a photo after a cabinet meeting in Juba January 17, 2014

March 15, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese defence minister has distanced himself from the appointment of his daughter in Jonglei, saying the assignment falls within the prerogative of the state governor and parliament. Minister Kuol Manyang, whose daughter was this week appointed by Jonglei governor Philip Aguer as the state minister of information and youth, said he was not consulted prior to the appointment.

“What are they saying and these people who are talking about? When you say public, you mean people from South Sudan as a whole are talking about the appointment or people of Jonglei state. If you are talking of people from Jonglei state, my answer to your question is that I was not consulted before the appointment. It is the prerogative of the state governor and the communities there," Minister Manyang told Sudan Tribune on Thursday when asked whether he played a role in the appointment of his daughter.

He was reacting form a section of the members of the public asking the basis of the appointment.

Some claimed the daughter was appointed because of the prominence of her father seen close to President Salva Kiir to lobby removal of governor if his interest is not met at the state level.

Others gave their support to Atong Kuol, saying her appointment stemmed from the right as the citizen of the area to be given any opportunity to serve so that the people would have the opportunity to evaluate performance and make a judgement without connection her father.

