Ethiopia urges South Sudanese parties to support revitalization process

March 16, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia has urged South Sudanese stakeholders to support the regional efforts to end the bloody violence conflict which forced over 4 million people to flee their homes.

JPEG - 18.3 kb
The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

As the IGAD-mediated High-Level Revitalisation Forum (HLRF) on South Sudan is expected to resume during the upcoming days Ethiopia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hirut Zemene Friday discussed the process with members of the political operation.

"The State Minister underlined that Ethiopia supports the ongoing National Dialogue Forum, and further called upon the delegation to do all they can to support the IGAD-led South Sudan’s peace process," reads a statement released by the foreign ministry after the meeting.

In return, the South Sudanese delegates "expressed their support to the ongoing Revitalization Forum and commended Ethiopia for its significant role in seeking a lasting peace in South Sudan," further added the statement.

The statement didn’t identify the participants or their political affiliation, also it didn’t refer to the topic discussed in the meeting.

The Ethiopian-led mediation team decided to suspend the second phase of the revitalization process on 16 February and pledged to reconvene the discussions within two or three weeks.

The announcement was made after the failure of the parties to address crucial security and governance arrangements.

The African Union, the IGAD and the Troika facilitators have threatened to sanctions the warring parties if they continue to violate the cessation of hostilities agreement reached in December 2017.

Observers note that despite all, the belligerents have observed the truce even if the humanitarian access to the conflict-affected areas remains difficult.

(ST)

  • 17 March 07:22, by jubaone

    It’s high time that IGAD realized that the HLRF is dead and done. What is now required is for Equatorians to reposition themselves and come to terms with a failed jienge republic. Equatorians must as as a matter of existential necessity go for Equatexit. We can’t be held hostage by jienges, nyagats or whichever groups that don’t want to acknowledge that SS is done and we part ways.

    repondre message

    • 17 March 07:27, by jubaone

      Each nationality is free to choose either to stay or quit, after all what does an Equatorian have in common with a jienge, if not only that territory and history. Better have good neighbourly relationship under different roofs thn bitter enmity under same roof. Jienges have the oil and whatever resources so let them get off Equatoria who wants to progress quickly.

      repondre message

  • 17 March 07:32, by jubaone

    If anything, the SS can only be a nation-state if the diverse nationalities have similar political weights irrespective of numerics (tyranny of numbers)each equall in this nation state. We can then forge a unity of equals with no others claiming, oh we liberated SS and so deserve the biggest chunks. I strongly advocate for disintegration of SS first and only come together..

    repondre message

  • 17 March 07:38, by jubaone

    ..under a new political dispensation. There’s currently compelling evidence that SS unity is a farce, lie and at worst a big joke. The SS has been turned into the shithole of the world too fast too soon. I strongly urge our Equatorians to go for Equatexit. The whole world knows that SS rest on us and we alone can go ahead. With an independent Equatoria, BelG, UN can also go theirs.

    repondre message

    • 17 March 07:47, by Kush Natives

      jubaone,
      I can just see how much frustrated you’re, I feel you sir! As our late leader said, if that’s track you choose, then you got to struggle for, there’s no way, that an Equatorian can exit alone or on the keyboards. Expect 100 years or 7th generations to come!

      repondre message

      • 17 March 08:06, by jubaone

        Bush Natives,
        Oh yes, if that is what you think. You must be terribly scared as a jienge that once left alone as a piece of morning shit. Jienges know they are worthless without Equatoria and so will do anything to frustrate Equatexit. Nothing lasts 4ever and it’s only reinforcing our position whether in 1,4,10 or 100 yrs the jienges will go. Our next generation will continue.

        repondre message

      • 17 March 08:15, by jubaone

        Bush Natives,
        Once alone, take a cup of water and drink. Ask yourself can we as Jienge survive let alone live without Equatorians? Do the Equatorians need jienges to survive or live? If you can’t answer these questions objectively, then you’re just an ordinary Jienge shithole. (jienge sakit).

        repondre message

      • 17 March 09:02, by jubaone

        Bush Natives,
        Your jienge attitude here towards Equatorians and Equatexit can only mean one thing: jienges are nothing different from their jellaba cousins and must be seen as settlers and occupiers. They are like colonialists and Equatoria as territory to be colonized. The only logical thing to do is kick him on his naked ass and throw him out. Jienges are occupiers and settlers like jellaba.

        repondre message

    • 17 March 07:59, by Koryom2

      Jubaone,
      You fools can *strive to catch straw after straw*, but we have informed you, ’we have crushed your aimless armed rebellion’ out of our country. I keep informing you fools that the rubbish being peddled about in Adis Ababa, Nairobi or Khartoum is a piece of bullsh*ts. No one will come implement it fools>>>

      repondre message

      • 17 March 08:10, by jubaone

        Kuch aka koryom
        I’m not even sure this is some human being responding to my critiques. It could be some robot just giving the same response...sleazy UN, evil juus, NGOs...bullshit. Just ignore this robot.

        repondre message

      • 17 March 08:24, by Koryom2

        Mr. Jubaone; Your ethiopia, Kenya & North Sudan are the ones being used by your *evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus* to bully our country & our people. But the Dinka/monyjieng are back. The piece of sh*t being peddled about in ethiopia is not about peace in our country---it is all about bullying>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 March 08:36, by Koryom2

          Mr. Jubaone, ethiopia is considered to be *superior* than us, the Dinka/Jieng men & South Sudanese people. And that is why the low lives keep playing games with us all the times. There is no war here in our country fool. But some of you fools like Jubaone from North Sudan keep playing game with us, that there is war. Who is going to go to your damn ethiopia so-called>>>

          repondre message

        • 17 March 09:11, by jubaone

          Koryom2,
          Yes, jienges are back and here we’re seeing and smelling their shitholes in SS. Now the whole world is seeing and smelling it too. Wow. Equatorians are just saying, keep to yourselves and we’ve no problems at all. Even if we gave you entire Equatoria, you are just incapable of doing anything other than looking after cows where no brain work is required.

          repondre message

  • 17 March 07:44, by jubaone

    Certain paranoid Equatorian leaders in the opposition are fearful of a multitude of mini states to the level of clans may follow, so what? Must Equatorians suffer bcoz we care more for them than for our own people? Bullshit. A stronger Equatoria will be a role model for the rest who in the end will merge together as a coalition of the willing and the strong. Destruction b4 constitution.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



