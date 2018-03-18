Al-Bashir, Deby to meet in Kigali next week

March 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said President Omer al-Bashir would meet with his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby on the sidelines of the African Union extraordinary summit in the Rwandan capital Kigali next week.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Friday met with Deby in Ndjamena and handed him over a letter from al-Bashir.

According to Ashorooq TV, Ghandour said the political consultation committee between Sudan and Chad would meet in the third week of April in Khartoum.

He stressed the Chadian president would participate in the border conference between the two countries which will be held in West Darfur State capital, El-Geniena next month.

The top diplomat praised Chad’s role in supporting the peace process in Sudan, saying the two presidents would discuss ways to promote the bilateral relations.

For his part, Sudan’s Ambassador to Ndjamena Abdel-Aziz Hassan underlined completion of arrangements to convene the border conference which would discuss joint economic, investment and trade issues between the two countries.

He pointed out that the conference would enhance economic ties between the two countries, saying the civil society organization, youths, students and the local communities would take part in the conference.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

A joint Sudanese-Chadian border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

(ST)