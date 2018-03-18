 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 18 March 2018

Al-Bashir, Deby to meet in Kigali next week

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Chadian President Idris Deby receives Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir in Ndjamena on 1 December 2017 (Suna Photo)

March 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said President Omer al-Bashir would meet with his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby on the sidelines of the African Union extraordinary summit in the Rwandan capital Kigali next week.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Friday met with Deby in Ndjamena and handed him over a letter from al-Bashir.

According to Ashorooq TV, Ghandour said the political consultation committee between Sudan and Chad would meet in the third week of April in Khartoum.

He stressed the Chadian president would participate in the border conference between the two countries which will be held in West Darfur State capital, El-Geniena next month.

The top diplomat praised Chad’s role in supporting the peace process in Sudan, saying the two presidents would discuss ways to promote the bilateral relations.

For his part, Sudan’s Ambassador to Ndjamena Abdel-Aziz Hassan underlined completion of arrangements to convene the border conference which would discuss joint economic, investment and trade issues between the two countries.

He pointed out that the conference would enhance economic ties between the two countries, saying the civil society organization, youths, students and the local communities would take part in the conference.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

A joint Sudanese-Chadian border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 March 12:44, by ringbell

    Al Basher don’t to the AU meeting we don’t want to scape the ICC by cargo that carried potatoes at this a gain as last time you run to the back door and catch the potato carrier cargo. i know you shout a lot but you can not scape the ICC.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


President Kiir should extend equal justice recognition to John Agou 2018-03-17 08:35:01 By Deng Kur Deng Dear Mr. President, Is is the quest for equal justice that urges me to write to you today. Our quest didn’t begin with us, but it starts with you. All you have done for your (...)

Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)

Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.