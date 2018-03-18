Lawyer appeals for release of jailed businessman over ill health

March 18, 2018 (JUBA) - The lawyer representing a South Sudanese businessman John Agou Wuoi, in jail for alleged involvement in corruption at the presidency has called for his release, citing his poor health condition.

A poster calling for release of John Agou Wuoi (Facebook)

Advocate Reech Ring Bol has insisted that John Agou Wuoi, who suffers from multiple sicknesses, be pardoned on health and humanitarian grounds.

“John Agou was diagnosed with several diseases. He is physically weak and needs urgent medical intervention,” he said.

Agou is one of the 16 individuals accused of alleged corruption at the president’s office and arrested on 29 May 2015 together with four Kenyans who worked for Click Technologies Limited, a Juba-based information technology company.

President Salva Kiir, on 6 December 2017, issued a Republican Order, pardoning the four Kenyans and five South Sudanese including Yel Luol Koor (ex-executive director at the presidency) on health and humanitarian grounds, minus Agou.

Citing a medical report, the lawyer said the embattled businessman suffers from chronic atropia gastritis, peptic ulcers, dyslipidemia and Malory Weiss Syndrome.

His situation, he further said, needed specialized treatment and management, unattainable from the prison facilities in South Sudan.

“We need an urgent intervention or step to be taken by the president according to the constitutional powers,” stressed Reech Ring.

The president, Article 101(h) of the 2011 Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, shall confirm death sentences, grant pardons, and remit convictions or penalties, according to this Constitution and the law.

(ST)