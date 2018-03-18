Sudan Call to meet African mediation during this month: Agar

March 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N Agar) Malik Agar said a meeting between the Sudan Call forces and the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) would be held during this month to discuss the Roadmap agreement.

Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N) Malik Agar (Reuters)

The Sudan Call, which gathers political and armed opposition groups, met in Paris from 13-to 17 March to discuss a joint position on the African Union-brokered Roadmap and chose the National Umma Party (NUP) leader Sadiq al-Mahdi as the chairman.

The Roadmap agreement was brokered by the AUHIP between the government and a number of political and armed opposition groups providing to stop the war and hold an inclusive dialogue between the warring parties.

In an interview with Sudan Tribune in Paris, Agar said the Sudan Call meeting discussed the peace process and reviewed the Roadmap agreement which was one of the means that aimed to achieve the national dialogue and address the Sudanese crisis.

He pointed out that the alliance has sent an official letter to the AUHIP containing a detailed position on the roadmap on the bases of the United Nations-African Union resolutions.

“We focused on the need to release the [political] detainees in order to take part in the comprehensive peace process contained in the Roadmap,” he said

Agar expected that a consultation meeting between the Sudan Call and the AUHIP would be held during this month but he didn’t set a definitive date.

“We focused on the Roadmap because it is the only agreement signed with the government and it is unwise to abandon it, we chose to develop it, and in my opinion, this is a good step to revive the peace process,” he said

The rebel leader further described the government-led dialogue as useless, saying “therefore, a major part of the means proposed by the Roadmap to achieve peace has ceased to exist”.

However, he pointed out that the Roadmap item regarding the cessation of hostilities is still effective, saying all parties to the armed conflict continued to declare a unilateral ceasefire.

In October 2016, the political forces participating at the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the national document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalized by transitional institutions.

The opposition groups boycotted the process because the government didn’t agree on a humanitarian truce agreement with the armed groups and due to its refusal to implement a number of confidence-building measures.

