Al-Bashir to meet al-Sisi in Cairo on Monday



March 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will travel Monday to Cairo for talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, according to a statement released in Cairo on Sunday.

Al-Bashir’s visit to Cairo comes within "the framework of continuing consultations between the two presidents, to discuss ways to strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries in all fields," said presidential spokesperson Bassam Radi in a statement released his Facebook page on Sunday.

Khartoum and Cairo had strained relations during the recent months as the two countries diverge over ownership of Halayed triangle on the border between the two countries, and the construction of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Besides these two major issues, Sudan accused Egypt of support armed opposition groups in eastern Sudan in coordination with Eritrea.

However, the two countries agreed to work together and formed joint committees on all the contentious issues.

Also, it was purported that the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Abas Mustafa Kamel during his recent visit to Khartoum on 11 March discussed ways to settle the dispute over Halayeb and proposed a joint sovereignty on the disputed border area, with dual nationality for its residents.

(ST)