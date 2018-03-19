 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 19 March 2018

South Sudan seeks change of peace talks venue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)
March 19, 2018 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government is seeking a change of venue for peace talks, citing the political situation in neighbouring Ethiopia which has been hosting the talks since the conflict broke out in 2013.

Presidential adviser on diplomatic affairs and the head of the government negotiating team said his country has hoped the next round of peace talks would resume as per schedules but the political situation in host country has pushed the time to allow certain internal arrangements and processes to be completed.

“Because of the necessity to accelerate discussions we feel it would be prudent if the IGAD member countries accept the talks to resume and if the current situation in Ethiopia requires time, we feel another one of the IGAD member countries should host the talks until when the situation in Ethiopia allows”, said Nhial Deng Nhial in an interview with Sudan Tribune on Monday when reached to comment on whether talks would remain on hold until the current political situation in Ethiopia addressed and what is the alternative they are considering to end the war.

Last February, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn abruptly resigned to pave the way for political reforms in the country following months of protests by the two largest ethnic groups in Ethiopia, the Amhara and Oromo.

After his resignation, the Ethiopian government declared a six-month nationwide state of emergency, but the situation remains stable and under control as the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front is still weighing best solution to ensure a lasting political solution.

The presidential aide did not choose a particular country in the region as a prefered place.

“ It is for the mediation team to decide. What we want is a place where the negotiations can resume,” he said.

In a related development, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said the government wants the venue of peace talks to be changed to another place because of the political situation in Ethiopia.

Lueth preferred Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda as some of the places in the region where talks could be moved. He rejected Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan because of security and political situation.

On 16 February, the peace revitalization process was suspended after the failure of the parties to reach an agreement over security, constitutional and governance matters. However, the mediators said the process would resume within three weeks, maximum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 March 22:00, by Garang Akeen Tong

    We haven,t problem with changing vanue of peace talk, but we need home grow peace this time around, not impose peace again.

    repondre message

  • 19 March 22:17, by Kush Natives

    We have no time to waste here! Ethiopia already have her issues that need handle with care. Therefore, I don’t think the peace process shouldn’t wait for the Ethiopian security to stabilize, because no one knows when. Let’s move the peace venue to Fagak or Rumbek, otherwise, each and every state should start making its own peace.

    repondre message

  • 19 March 22:30, by lino

    South Sudanese are in a big boiling barrel!!! How tell you to destroy your Peace Agreement! No agreement around the world will give you win-win.
    Parties have to compromise without reservations!!! Else you will be peace-less for long time to come.

    repondre message

    • 19 March 22:34, by South South

      lino,
      Please re-read what you wrote and write it again. I understand nothing expect compromise is needed to bring peace to South Sudan

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


President Kiir should extend equal justice recognition to John Agou 2018-03-17 08:35:01 By Deng Kur Deng Dear Mr. President, Is is the quest for equal justice that urges me to write to you today. Our quest didn’t begin with us, but it starts with you. All you have done for your (...)

Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)

Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.