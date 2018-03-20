March 19, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese civil society entity has written to President Salva Kiir over John Agou, a businessmen jailed for alleged corruption in the president’s office.

A poster calling for release of John Agou Wuoi (Facebook)

David De Dau, the executive director of Agency for Intervention and Management (AIM), appeals for Agou’s release, citing his poor health conditions.

Agou, one of the 16 individuals implicated in the corruption case, was arrested on 29 May 2015, together with four Kenyans who worked for Click Technologies Limited, a Juba-based IT company.

However, President Kiir, on 6 December 2017, pardoned the four Kenyans and five South Sudanese including Yel Luol Koor (former executive director at the presidency), but his order excluded Agou.

“Your Excellency, we commend you for your wise decision that you took on 6th December 2017 to pardon individuals who were jailed because of accusations related to loss of public funds in the Office of the President on medical and humanitarian grounds,” David Dau wrote in a 19 March letter addressed to the South Sudanese leader.

“This decision [to pardon those jailed] shows that you are a leader who cares about the lives and the well-being of your people including those who may have committed crimes,” adds the letter.

Dau, however, expressed concerns that Agou, one of the individuals implicated in the corruption case, was not pardoned even he suffers from chronic diseases.

“As concerned citizens, we have learnt that John Agou’s health condition has deteriorated and declined rapidly because he is suffering from neuralgia which may anytime result into paralysis,” wrote Dau.

He further said Agou was referred abroad for further specialized treatment and management at a health facility outside South Sudan.

“It is for this reason that we are appealing to Your Excellency to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi for mistakes he may have done and show him kindness and mercy just like you have forgiven and pardoned Yel Luol Koor who benefited from your kind and forgiving heart,” the letter stressed.

Under Article 101(h) of South Sudan’s Transitional Constitution, the president shall to confirm death sentences, grant pardons, and remit convictions or penalties, according to this constitution and the law.

(ST)