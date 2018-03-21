 
 
 
Wednesday 21 March 2018

S. Sudan’s Gogrial community laud appointment of ex-presidential aide

March 20, 2018 (JUBA) - Community leaders from South Sudan’s Gogrial state said the president made a "wise decision" to appoint Mayen Wol Jong as undersecretary.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

South Sudan President, Salva Kiir on Monday appointed Wol, a former chief administrator implicated in a corruption scandal, as undersecretary in the petroleum and mining ministry.

“The appointment of Moulana (justice) Mayen Wol by his Excellency, the president of the republic, General Salva Kiir Mayardit has finally put a nail in the coffin of a desperate campaign and attempt to tarnish not only his image, his family, professional standing but indeed the personality of his Excellency himself for whom he was serving in his office. The court cleared him but the action of his Excellency has taken it a notch higher to reclaim his standing and professional integrity”, partly reads a congratulatory message to the president.

The appointment caused mixed reaction as Wol was among the individuals previously accused of playing a role in the loss of more than $14 million and 30 million South Sudanese Pounds at the office of the president.

The state pursued the case and Wol was among 16 officials sentenced to life in prison.

However, his relatives appealed the case and the former chief administrator at the presidency was among six of the 16 people acquitted by the High Court after being convicted. His appointment surprised members of the public.

In another order, president Kiir appointed Agak Achuil, an undersecretary at the ministry of finance. Last month, the ex-finance minister, Stephen Dhieu suspended Achuil for allegedly requesting over 300 million South Sudanese Pounds from the Central Bank in favor of a private company.

The presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny defended the president’s decision, saying accusations of corruption and nepotism in the government were false claims from government critics.

Ateny said Wol was appointed because he was cleared by the court after finding no charges against him and the suspension of Achuil has allegedly been settled through administrative means.

He added that neither Wol nor Achuil was legally proven wrong to deny them opportunities to serve the nation because of previous allegations against them.

(ST)

  • 21 March 07:19, by Lenin Bull

    The money from oil is gone folks. This core criminal and thief who should have been hanged or castrated is transferred there!!

  • 21 March 07:38, by Lenin Bull

    You mongrels from Gogrial what are you celebrating when you have brought shame to the holy office of the President through stealing money meant for the good function of the presidency. No wonder why everything is a failure there from diplomacy, military, to failure manage the country! The sense of shame is dead in Gogrial. Open dirt-blocked ears and sore eyes whether such scandals exist anywhere.

    • 21 March 08:35, by Panda Odhie

      I thought these hopeless group of Gogrial and Warrap at large will feel ashamed on what their desperate son is doing than applauding him to re-appoint thief.You must know tgat SSD is not for you alone. The good thing is Junubiin have understood your traits atlast

