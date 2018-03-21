Darfur group accuses Sudan Call of abandoning resistance

March 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) has criticized the outcome of the recent meeting of the Sudan Call saying the alliance decided to give up resistance.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)

The Sudan Call, which gathers political and armed opposition groups, met in Paris from 13-to 17 March to discuss a joint position on the African Union-brokered roadmap and chose the National Umma Party (NUP) leader Sadiq al-Mahdi as the chairman.

The Paris meeting approved a constitutional declaration describing the Sudan Call as a “civil alliance that adopts peaceful means of mass resistance to achieve the desired change”.

The declaration noted that the alliance is committed to achieving the legitimate demands of the Sudanese people through non-violent means including a peaceful popular uprising or an inclusive dialogue.

It also expressed readiness of the rebel factions within the alliance to relinquish the armed resistance and commit to the Sudan Call peaceful and civic goals.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the SLM-TC described the outcome of the Paris meeting as “soft attack on the revolutionary armed forces” and an explicit move to abandon the armed resistance.

It pointed out that the revolutionary movements were forced to bear arms after the Sudanese regime rejected all peaceful means to resolve the crisis.

The statement has vehemently attacked Sadiq al-Mahdi saying actions of the veteran leader indicates he continues to support the regime by seeking to destroy the revolutionary forces and steal its efforts.

It accused al-Mahdi of actively seeking “to support the government and help it to wash its hands of the crimes committed against the Sudanese people”.

The SLM-TC stressed commitment to continue the armed struggle to achieve the victory and end the injustices and suffering and address the historical imbalances according to a new social contract that that guarantees and protects the dignity of all Sudanese.

It further called on the armed revolutionary forces and the political parties to unite under one leadership to achieve real change on the ground and end the existing chaos.

The SLM-TC which is formed by breakaway rebels from the (SLM- AW) led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur rejects negotiations with the government.

In coordinated operations with the (SLM-MM) led by Minni Minnawi, the holdout rebel group last May fought the Sudanese government army and militias in North and East Darfur.

However, the group suffered significant losses after the killing of its general commander Mohamed Abdel Salam Tarada in East Darfur and the capture of its leader Nimer Abdel Rahman in Ain Siro, North Darfur.

In August 2017, the SLM-TC elected al-Hadi Idriss Yahia as its new chairman. The new leader rejected to negotiate with the Sudanese government saying the regime of President Omer al-Bashir is not serious about peace.

(ST)