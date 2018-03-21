Sudan signs African free trade agreement

March 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Wednesday was among 44 African leaders who have signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an agreement that would lead to the continent being a free trade zone.
During the opening session of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the AfCFTA in Kigali on Wednesday, 44 countries signed the agreement that officially made the continent an open market for all Africans.
Also, 43 countries signed the Kigali declaration while 27 countries including Sudan signed the protocol of the free movement of people.
The declaration is meant to boost trade between African countries and encourage local beneficiation and manufacturing.
The historic AfCFTA is seen as a move towards deepening African economic integration.
It is noteworthy that al-Bashir and his accompanying delegation had arrived in the Rwandan capital on Tuesday to take part in the extraordinary summit.
The Sudanese delegation included the State Presidential Minister Fadl Abdallah, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister Commerce Minister Hatim al-Sir Ali and Director General of the President Office Hatim Hassan Bakhit.
(ST)
