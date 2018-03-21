JEM denies Sudan gov’t militia claims of capturing its intelligence chief



March 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it has captured the intelligence chief of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Salah Abdalla Rahma but the Movement denied the claim.

According to the official news agency SUNA, SRF spokesperson Abdel-Rahman al-Ja’ali said Rahma was captured along with two other JEM elements near the locality of Malha following a long chase in North Darfur.

He pointed out that Rahma and his companions were driving two four-wheel-drive vehicles and a Toyota Hilux car, saying two of the rebels managed to escape.

However, in a brief statement to Sudan Tribune, JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim denied the SRF claims.

“The Movement has no intelligence chief by that name and the Movement’s chief of intelligence doesn’t roam around in the government-controlled areas with one or two cars,” he said.

Al-Ja’ali pointed out that the SRF has also arrested 12 people who sought to sneak into Libya in a human trafficking operation.

He stressed his forces would continue to carry out its national duty to protect the borders, saying they also fight against human trafficking and illegal drug and arms smuggling.

