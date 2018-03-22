 
 
 
U.S. targets South Sudan's oil entities over civil war

March 21, 2018 (NEW YORK/JUBA) - The United States is targeting South Sudan’s state-owned oil company (Nilepet), its Petroleum and Mining ministries and several other oil-related entities in a move, it says, aims halting the flow of funds used to finance the ongoing civil war.

JPEG - 22.7 kb
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (L) looks on as she meets President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at The President Office in Juba on October 25, 2017 (AFP)

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement issued 21 March, said was taking action against 15 South Sudan oil-related entities “whose revenues have contributed to the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.”

The move, it explained, would now mean U.S., as well as non-US companies, will now need a license to export, re-export, or transfer exports of any US-origin goods or technology to the listed entities.

“By placing these entities on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List, the United States will impose a license requirement on all exports, re-exports, and transfers of any U.S.-origin items to those entities,” said US Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert in a statement.

“We call on the region and broader international community to join us in limiting the financial flows that fuel the continuing violence in the country,” she added.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security, Commerce added the following fifteen entities to a sanction list; Ascom Sudd Operating Company; Dar Petroleum Operating Company; DietsmannNile; Greater Pioneer Operating Co.Ltd; Juba Petrotech Technical Services Ltd; Nile Delta Petroleum Company; Nile Drilling and Services Company; Nile Petroleum Corporation; Nyakek and Sons; Oranto Petroleum; Safinat Group; SIPET Engineering and Consultancy Services; South Sudan Ministry of Minning; South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum and Sudd Petroleum Operating Co.

These entities are reasonably believed to be involved or to pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved, in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US.

South Sudan’s information minister said Wednesday that Washington "is trying to destroy South Sudan’s economy and shut down the oil”.

“It’s an attempt to oust the government because they know our only source of revenue is oil," Michael Makuei told The Associated Press.

Early this month, The Sentry, an investigative initiative co-founded by George Clooney and John Prendergast, accused South Sudan’s elites of using the nation’s oil wealth to get rich and terrorize civilians.

The report details how revenues from oil resources, the country’s main resources of revenue, are used to fuel militias and ongoing atrocities, and how a small clique continues to get richer while the majority of South Sudanese suffer or flee their homes due to conflict.

According to The Sentry’s investigations, Nilepet has been "captured by predatory elites" and is being used to fund the civil war, including a government-aligned militia accused of human rights abuses.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all its incomes, a situation that has significantly compounded the ongoing political and economic instability, due to the fall in crude oil prices.

Brad Brooks-Rubin, the managing director at The Sentry and Enough Project, said the US State Department move is an important use of non-sanctions measures to build pressure for peace in South Sudan.

“With these new requirements, South Sudanese entities will be forced to show that their work will benefit the country rather than provide funding to militias or line the pockets of corrupt leaders. The private sector, including both the extractives and financial sectors, should follow these measures carefully and ensure that they are not facilitating further conflict and corruption in South Sudan,” he said.

Brian Adeba, deputy director of policy at Enough Project said the move is an important step in the search for peace in South Sudan.

“As the next round of the South Sudan peace talks approaches, it is important for the United States and its partners to continue to build leverage by increasing these types of pressures to target as wide a network as possible to ensure that the parties to the conflict change their calculations in favor of peace,” he said on Wednesday.

South Sudan got the lion’s share of the oil when it split from Sudan in July 2011, but it’s only export route is through Sudan, giving Khartoum leverage and leading to ongoing pricing disputes.

Oil production in South Sudan has, however, been affected by the conflict that erupted in 2013 after a political disagreement between President Salva Kiir and his then deputy, Riek Machar, triggered war.

The war in South Sudan, which has featured the use of child soldiers, rape as a weapon of war, and mass atrocities, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and has left over 2 million people displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 March 07:16, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

    we welcome the US sanction on oil entities

    repondre message

  • 22 March 08:24, by Kush Natives

    Such behavior will never forced us to eat rats and monkeys period. Those rebels elements who’re battling baseless vision will never smell the Sun. We will shut down an oil operations and see what they will fight For again. This useless move will not give you (rebels) a chance topple an elected government in the country. Keep changing the colors!

    repondre message

    • 22 March 08:48, by Midit Mitot

      Wululu Kush Natives,

      That would be fine indeed to shutdown South Sudan oil company, oil is flowing to your idiots mouth rather than citizens. Your illiterate government will collapse sooner if US would implement this proposal, as South Sudanese citizens, we are celebrating that move indeed.

      repondre message

      • 22 March 09:05, by South South

        Midit Mitot,

        Please do not say " as South Sudanese citizens, we are celebrating" Please see Nuer Riek’s IO supporters we are celebrating. By the way, we give you zero concern when it comes on how to run South Sudan, you are zero to us.

        repondre message

        • 22 March 09:36, by Eastern

          South South,

          That sound pretty puerile. Try something better...!

          repondre message

    • 22 March 09:13, by Koryom2

      Mr. Kush Natives,
      The US & her allies are backing the wrong horses & they know it. We told them since they nudged their puppets/stooges to stage their 2013 foiled coup, that the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies usual regime business often work for them in Middles East, West Africa, Southern African or South American countries. But right here in South Sudan, that is>>>

      repondre message

      • 22 March 09:21, by Koryom2

        Fellows, there is no more damn war here in South Sudan. The evils that keep lapping up this propaganda is the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy criminals like SUDAN TRIBUNE, RADIO TAMAZUJ, many Arab online tabloid & the CIA, MI6 & other foreign agents commandeered so-called "the East African" Have a look on all these:http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/929847399?-21266:8599

        repondre message

        • 22 March 09:29, by Koryom2

          http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/929828030?-21266:8599
          http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/929813277?-21266:8599
          http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/929790343?-21266:8599
          http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/929759099?-21266:8599
          Mr. Kush Natives those links above are nothing but pieces of bullshits. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies are the ones that keep propagating their outrageous lies after lies>>>>

          repondre message

          • 22 March 09:36, by Koryom2

            that there is still war going on in our country & this is simply for the evils to continue to keep themselves relevant. The same US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are the ones who are holding some of these losers in these filthy so-called UN POC sites and the purpose is to use these losers as their bargaining chips or blackmails against our country>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 March 09:43, by Koryom2

              and against our people. Again, the same US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs are holding their puppets, thieves & traitors like Rebecca Nyandeng, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Lam Akol & Co. in Kenya, Khartoum, Adis Ababa & other countries & the game is to use these thieves & traitors as their bargaining cards & blackmails to our country & our people>>>

              repondre message

              • 22 March 09:49, by Koryom2

                Remember fellows, the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs considered our country as their over sea’s protectorate and our people to be their subjects (slaves). And their so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & human rights are what the evils think they can use to colonize our & us with, on the disguise. We keep telling some of these fools of ours to get the hell out of damn filthy>>>

                repondre message

    • 22 March 09:33, by Eastern

      Shutting down the oil pipeline is akeen to shooting your foot! Kiir tried that before....

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
