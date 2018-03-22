Marshall al-Bashir seems poised to stockpile nuclear arsenal

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of the news on March 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) and quoted Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Minister Muataz Musa as saying that his Ministry signed an agreement that Russia should start building infrastructure for a Peaceful Nuclear Power Plant and to Train Sudanese Cadres in this field. In other words, it is a programme for a nuclear power reactor, the energy released is used as heat to make steam to generate electricity. https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=uses%20of%20Nuclear%20reactor

There remains an answer to the question as to what will be the consequences if the Nuclear Reactor is targeted by a long-range raid aerial strike as happened to the Yarmouk Munition Factory in Khartoum in October 2012 by an alleged Israeli war planes. The same long-range capability could allow it to strike the nuclear facilities planned to be installed in Sudan by Russia in 2019. Israel or any other hostile body could wage a clandestine war and mount a raid like this using the F-16 fighter jets, flying south along the Red Sea coast, under Saudi and Egyptian radar and with aerial refueling. https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2012/oct/25/israeli-sudanese-factory-secret-war

And this theory may prove its reality in light of the persistence of Omer al-Bashir and his gang supporting the groups of international terrorists who falsely claim that they are working for the true Islamic religion, which calls for brotherhood, peace and humanity, equality between human beings and respecting the privacy of others and at the same time they Commit horrendous crimes against humanity. In the end, the victims of the nuclear warfare will be the Sudanese people because Omer al-Bashir, his entourage and members of his National Congress Party (NCP) regime will have fled to the hotbeds and safe havens of terrorism around the world safe their lives from the scourge of the burning nuclear reactor, without giving a fig to what would happen to the lives of the rest of the people of the country. The tragic Long-term health effects of Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs in August 1945 and the resulted horrific casualties along with the long-term effects of radiation exposure and increased cancer rates in the survivors need to be remembered and reflected on to take lessons from history to take caution in the present and the future. Furthermore, we need also to recall the Chernobyl disaster which occurred on 25–26 April 1986. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chernobyl_disaster

The people of the world will bitterly recall with sadness the Bhopal disaster, also referred to as the Bhopal gas tragedy, which was a gas leak incident on the night of 2–3 December 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. It was considered as of 2010 to be the world’s worst industrial disaster. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bhopal_disaster

What a coincidence, my article comes out while news surfaced indicating that Israel has admitted today Wednesday 21 March 2018 that it acknowledged its destruction of a suspected Syrian Nuclear Reactor in 2007, saying the air strike removed a major threat to Israel and the region and was a “message” to others. The military said fighter jets bombed the al-Kibar facility in Deir al-Zour province, 450km (280 miles) north-east of Damascus, as it neared completion.

The National Congress Party (NCP) regime in Sudan has been ruling and ruining the country beyond repair for almost Three Decades. The adherence of the ruling regime of al-Bashir to power alone is a result of fear of the fate awaiting them as a result of the crimes they committed against the people of Sudan during the lean years of their oppressive rule. It is nothing but a kind of oligarchy

which has monopolised everything which benefitting only a small group of people having control of the country as a private company for the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) International organization, the Khartoum Branch! The ruling oligarchy in Sudan comprises of military establishment, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), former Janjaweed militias, Popular Defence Forces (PDF), Border Guards Forces (BGF) and the entourage of a very loyal men and women around the President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir. Thus, as expected a country governed by an oligarchy is doomed for abject failure, corruption and dictatorship.

With regard to the headline news about Russia to start construction of nuclear power station in Sudan next year as the minister said, the people of Sudan say that the last thing their country needs in the current miserable living conditions of wars being waged in more than one territory, they would not include a nuclear plant being built by Russia as a precedency, in the sense that their priorities include a just and sustainable peace by stopping futile wars and providing public freedoms guaranteed by international conventions and fighting government corruption. The protection of borders and humanitarian treatment of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Darfur and in other regions in Sudan and the cessation of systematic crimes committed by the so-called former Janjawid rapid support forces (RSF) and the release of detainees from opposition leaders, activists and women who were arrested in January 2018 for participating in peaceful demonstrations against the high prices of basic commodities and against the catastrophic 2018 state budget. Thus, the Priorities of the Sudanese People to be told Omer al-Bashir and his regime are to provide drinking water to the thirsty, loaf of a bread for the starving hungry, a sitting chair and a sofa for pupils in at primary schools during the exams and providing medicine for the patients and peace and safety from the brutality of the militias. The stopping the absurd wars is also among the priorities along with fighting against government corruption and the punishment of the corrupt officials and the recover y of looted money. The people of Sudan reiterate their views by saying that the Russian nuclear reactor, is not one of their necessities at all and it is a potential disaster in the making. Release of political detainees is a priority for the people of Sudan.

Therefore, the Sudanese people do not need a nuclear plant that may be used by the regime of Omar Hassan Ahmed Bashir to deter the opposition and/or used as part of its warfare. This is most likely the motive behind the deal, given the fact that Omar al-Bashir has asked for protection from the Russian President Vladimir Putin against the aggression of the United States of America during his visit to Moscow. Surprisingly, Omer al-Bashir was trying to woo the support of Putin while he is still in the good graces of President Donald Trump who lifted the US economic and trade sanctions imposed on Sudan decades ago in 1997 by the then President Bill Clinton. However, at the moment, Marshall Omer al-Bashir seems poised to Stockpile Nuclear Arsenal as of the year 2019 from Russia. Furthermore, people might speculate in such situations more sinister plans hidden behind this programme. In that the warmonger Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir during his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on November 23, 2017 asked for protection from the ‘US Government Aggression’. https://www.nation.co.ke/news/africa/Hassan-al-Bashir-asks-Vladmir-Putin-for-protection-from-US/1066-4200054-view-asAMP-i0whouz/index.html

Lately, the News media reports indicated that Russia was trying to stockpile nerve agents such as the lethal Novichok which used in the attack and poisoning on the ex-spy Mr. Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the City of Salisbury in the United Kingdom. This is based on the news that surfaced on the mass media that Russia to Start “Construction of Nuclear Power Station in Sudan next Year 2019 as the Minister said. The year 2019 is of a high significance to the (NCP) regime. In that, by the year 2019 the nuclear power plant construction in Sudan by Russia will be completed and coinciding with the pivotal time when by then al-Bashir will be due for another term in office as President of Sudan for life as of the Year 2020 when the elections will be settled in favour of al-Bashir’s victory The ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), led by the genocidal criminal in Darfur, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir would not hesitate to use the most lethal weapons to silence the armed opposition, including the use of nuclear weapons, which he decided to import from Russia in the form of a nuclear power plant. This possibility will not be farfetched, given the ingrained evil merciless spirit among the elements in the regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) led by the brutal genocidal criminal fugitive from the International Justice. The figures of victims in Darfur show the degree of cruelty, inhumanity and hatred of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir towards the Sudanese people in general and the people of Sudan in Darfur in particular. The Sudanese army has been fighting armed groups in Darfur since February 2003. The United Nations (UN) agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced. In fact and based on independent reports, the actual figures of the Darfur Crisis indicate that 600000 people have been killed, not what Sudan’s government saying of about 10,000 people died and about 70,000 were displaced. Furthermore, 5000000 people have been considered Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) into more the Fifty (50) (IDPs) Camps spread throughout wide swathes of the Darfur region and Hundreds of Thousands have fled to United Nations (UN) Refugee Camps in adjacent/ Neighbouring Sahel African Countries such as Chad, Central African Republic (CAR) etc. Whereas hundreds of others sought refuge into the Diaspora via the Death Routes of the Mediterranean Sea at the mercy of the Human Trafficking Gangs on Plastic Boats which are doomed to capsize with shocking tragedy, or becoming commodities in the Slave Trade Markets of the failed State of Libya. Among the most brutal acts committed by this regime included the uses of chemical warfare against the Sudanese civilian populations in the locality of Jebel Marra in the Central State of Darfur region among the victims were children who suffered the ordeal. Thus, it goes without saying that Omer al-Bashir would go down in history with his ilk of tyrants for being the moral beast that has reaped the lives of the people who have been ruled by injustice, starvation and deadly weapons without showing a grain of mankind mercy; acts that are defamed by the universal human conscience. And of course contrary to the Islamic teachings al-Bashir and his entourage of Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) claim to adhere to through their hollow slogans associated with hypocrisy. Despite the fact that al-Bashir has manipulated the facts and temporarily has escaped the grip of the International Criminal Court (ICC), history will continue review his moral page which has been tarnished by the heinous crimes the chill the souls with normal feelings. Al- Bashir and his International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) affiliated regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) has been implicated in the instability of the neighboring countries of Africa, especially Libya. The foregoing information has come through the statements of officials in Libya as follows: The Wall Street Journal reported on September 17, 2017 that terrorist elements were infiltrating from Syria and Iraq to Turkey and through Sudan to Libya in support of the terrorist groups such as Al-Nasra Front, which belongs to al-Qaeda. The statement added that the Libyan official authorities are preparing to file a complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) against countries involved in the transfer of terrorist fighters to Libya, the administration said. https://www.hurriyatsudan.com/?p=238635

Of the disastrous contradictions of the regime by the genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, his involvement in international terrorism, as well as his attempt to appease the leaders of the international community in the United States of America (USA) as well as the rapprochement with the current Russian President Vladimir Putin and his involvement in the war of Yemen taking the role of a mercenary; behaving like the one lost his compass in the middle of the desert and does not know which way to go; so to speak. This is in addition to the fragile relationship with Cairo and Addis Ababa, which is based on the volatile confused mood of Omer al-Bashir. Most of the foregoing behaviour of al-Bashir is a resultant of the fact that there is no honest brave person in his power-hungry entourage who dares advising him with honesty to stop his destructive behaviour which is contrary to good governance and positive productive diplomacy. Regrettably, , Omer al-Bashir will remain surrounded by a group called Yes, Mr. President, in every decision taken by him without objection or offering sincere advice! Wake up and realize that. It is the destiny of Sudan people to be governed by this military junta, which lacks the qualifications of the statesmanship for 28 lean years. It is high time to work hard to overthrow him and his regime and agree on the principles of good governance and rule of law where justice, equality, sustainable peace, freedoms and decent living prevail. To that end, a number of political opposition groups, activists and hardened members of the public have been detained incommunicado during the January 2018 peaceful riots. The ruling regime is not expected to release these groups from jails and prisons without further pressure on Omer al-Bashir and his tools of repression. Moreover, the task to oust the regime which empowered itself from the public coffers for almost 30 years requires mobilisation of all the components of the Sudanese people as occurred on Wednesday October 21, 1964 and the Saturday 6 April 1985 Revolutions along with the possible neutralization of the remaining Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) in order to take off the authoritarian criminal regime from its roots.

All these efforts referred to need continuous mobilization, not intermittent work because that will provide space for the ruling regime to restore its strength to bounce on the citizens, as happened in the uprising of September 2013 in Khartoum especially in the light of the procrastination of the international community with its empty promises of peace that will never come.

As unlikely as it may seem, the recent changes implemented by Omer al-Bashir in the group he has transformed from the NCP members and their replacement by the old guard is not expected to lead to a change in his exclusionary policy of monopolizing power, money and dictatorship, holding and igniting absurd wars. Thus, Omer al-Bashir did not leave any means or an avenue that might help contributing to change the policies that led the country to the disasters and misery of the living conditions of the citizens. Accordingly, there is no choice for the people of Sudan, but work hard aiming for the demise of Bashir and his corrupt regime forever.

More than a decade ago, the international criminal court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir on three counts of genocide, five counts of crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes. Yet, he remains at large; fugitive from the international justice. The report went on to say: (After all, we are talking about the same types of war crimes that first catapulted Darfur into the world’s consciousness in 2004. But this is 13 years later, and the attacks we’ve documented happened between January and September 2016. The most recent was on 9 September 2016; just a few weeks ago and the day after Bashir’s lofty proclamation.). https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/sep/29/chemical-weapons-used-against-darfuris-war-crime

Amnesty International says the children are among more than 200 people estimated to have been killed by the banned weapons since January. Those affected by the "poisonous smoke" vomit blood, struggle to breathe and watch as their skin falls off”. Two independent chemical weapons experts agreed the injuries seen were consistent with a chemical attack, with symptoms pointing to vesicant or blister agents. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-37497025

Chemical weapons are being used against the Darfuris. This is a war crime

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/sep/29/chemical-weapons-used-against-darfuris-war-crime

Stephen William Hawking CH CBE FRS FRSA was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author, and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge who was born on 8 January 1942, Oxford and Died on 14 March 2018 in Cambridge has been quoted as said: “ Life on Earth is at the ever-increasing risk of being wiped out by a disaster, such as sudden global nuclear war, a genetically engineered virus or other dangers we have not yet thought of”.

The ruling regime of the National Congress Party, led by the genocide criminal in Darfur, does not hesitate to use the most lethal weapons to silence the armed opposition, including nuclear weapons, which it wanted to import from Russia in the form of a nuclear power plant.

In the olden days, the Tunisian Poet Abu al-Gasim al-Shabi said in his most famous work o The Will of Life:

“If, one day, a people desire to live, then fate will answer their call.

And their night will then begin to fade, and their chains break and fall.

For he who is not embraced by a passion for life will dissipate into thin air,

At least that is what all creation has told me and what its hidden spirits declare…” https://arablit.org/2011/01/16/two-translations-of-abu-al-qasim-al-shabis-if-the-people-wanted-life-one-day/

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com