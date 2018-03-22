 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 March 2018

Al-Mahdi, British lawmakers discuss Sudan peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi and Lord Alton outside the House of Commons in London on 22 March 2018 (ST Photo)
March 22, 2018 (LONDON) - Sadiq al-Mahdi, leader of the Umma Party and Chair of the Sudan Call, Thursday discussed peace and democratic reforms in the east African country with representatives from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Sudan and South Sudan, chaired by Sir Henry Bellingham MP.

Al-Mahdi travelled to London following his election as Chairperson of the opposition umbrella Sudan Call at a meeting held in Paris.

On Thursday morning, he delivered at Chatham House a speech on Sudan’s peace process and the need to creating confidence building conditions for an inclusive dialogue and a durable peace.

Also, he warned against al-Bashir’s re-election for a third term, saying it is a suicidal scenario, for the country. "It means continuing to punish Sudan because of the ICC indictment for the Sudanese president," he stressed.

At the meeting in the House of Lords, the parties discussed a wide range of topics, including the African Union-brokered roadmap agreement for peace and democratic reforms in Sudan, the protests and ongoing detentions in Sudan, and the bilateral relationship.

Commenting after the meeting, Lord Alton, Vice-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Sudan and South Sudan welcomed al-Madhi’s election as chairperson of the Sudan Call and called to engage a dialogue with the Sudanese opposition.

"I am glad that the opposition (groups) have united once again as the Sudan Call – the UK Government should respond by inviting the Sudan Call to the UK for a structured dialogue," Alton said.

"I wish Imam al-Sadiq all the best in his vital work and look forward to working closely with him to bring about peace, justice and human rights in Sudan,” he added.

Last year, the APPG published a report on UK-Sudan relations calling for human rights to be prioritised by the UK Government. The report argued that the UK Government was in danger of losing its reputation as a human rights standard-bearer due to competing concerns of tackling irregular migration and extremism in the region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 March 02:42, by mathet mayen

    CYBORG MOVIES JEAN CLAUDE VAN DAMME

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s gestapo mentality 2018-03-23 05:42:21 By Duop Chak Wuol It was a common perception in Adolf Hitler’s Germany that working as an assassin for the notorious Nazi’s secret police, the Geheime Staatspolizei (Gestapo), was a noble career (...)

Marshall al-Bashir seems poised to stockpile nuclear arsenal 2018-03-22 21:40:17 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the news on March 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) and quoted Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Minister Muataz Musa as (...)

Maulana Mayen Wol was acquitted by South Sudan Supreme Court 2018-03-21 21:14:00 By Amb. Gordon Buay I have seen some quarters criticizing the appointment of Maulana Mayen Wol as the undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum on the basis of the charges brought against him (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.