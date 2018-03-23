 
 
 
South Sudan says U.S oil sanctions will undermine peace

March 22, 2018 (JUBA) – Sanctions imposed by the United States on 15 South Sudanese oil operators will undermine efforts to restore peace and stability in war-torn nation, government said Thursday.

JPEG - 68.2 kb
South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

The U.S. Department of State, in a 21 March statement, said was taking action against 15 South Sudan oil-related entities “whose revenues have contributed to the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.”

The move, it explained, now implied that US, as well as non-US companies, would need a license to export, re-export, or transfer exports of any US-origin goods or technology to the listed entities.

“By placing these entities on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List, the United States will impose a license requirement on all exports, re-exports, and transfers of any U.S.-origin items to those entities,” said US Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert.

“We call on the region and broader international community to join us in limiting the financial flows that fuel the continuing violence in the country,” she added.

The South Sudan views the sanctions as against efforts by the coalition government to implement a peace deal with rebel groups.

"These measures are viewed by the Ministry of Petroleum as counterproductive to the shared mission of the Republic of South Sudan’s and the United States’ governments to bring peace and stability to South Sudan," the ministry said in statement.

On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Industry and Security, Commerce added the following fifteen entities to a sanction list; Ascom Sudd Operating Company; Dar Petroleum Operating Company; DietsmannNile; Greater Pioneer Operating Co.Ltd; Juba Petrotech Technical Services Ltd; Nile Delta Petroleum Company; Nile Drilling and Services Company; Nile Petroleum Corporation; Nyakek and Sons; Oranto Petroleum; Safinat Group; SIPET Engineering and Consultancy Services; South Sudan Ministry of Minning; South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum as well as the Sudd Petroleum Operating Co.

These 15 oil entities are reasonably believed to be involved or to pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved, in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US.

South Sudan vowed to work with the US Department of Commerce to remove these restrictions and resume normal relations with the US.

Early this month, The Sentry, an investigative initiative co-founded by George Clooney and John Prendergast, accused South Sudan’s elites of using the nation’s oil wealth to get rich and terrorize civilians.

The report details how revenues from oil resources, the country’s main resources of revenue, are used to fuel militias and ongoing atrocities, and how a small clique continues to get richer while the majority of South Sudanese suffer or flee their homes due to conflict.

According to The Sentry’s investigations, Nilepet has been "captured by predatory elites" and is being used to fund the civil war, including a government-aligned militia accused of human rights abuses.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all its incomes, a situation that has significantly compounded the ongoing political and economic instability, due to the fall in crude oil prices.

Brian Adeba, deputy director of policy at Enough Project said the move is an important step in the search for peace in South Sudan.

“As the next round of the South Sudan peace talks approaches, it is important for the United States and its partners to continue to build leverage by increasing these types of pressures to target as wide a network as possible to ensure that the parties to the conflict change their calculations in favor of peace,” he said on Wednesday.

South Sudan got the lion’s share of the oil when it split from Sudan in July 2011, but it’s only export route is through Sudan, giving Khartoum leverage and leading to ongoing pricing disputes.

Oil production in South Sudan has, however, been affected by the conflict that erupted in 2013 after a political disagreement between President Salva Kiir and his then deputy, Riek Machar, triggered war.

On Thursday, South Sudan government said it would encourage more investments in the petroleum sector, with its Petroleum minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth extending an exploration and production sharing agreement with Petronas of Malaysia for six years.

The deal covers blocks 3 and 7 in Unity oilfield, which have been shut down due to the ongoing civil war. The government said it had secured a commitment from Petronas to resume operations soon.

"Bringing back production at Unity and other fields, and increasing production overall, are the priorities of this ministry," said Gatkouth.

The war in South Sudan, which has featured the use of child soldiers, rape as a weapon of war, and mass atrocities, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced over 2 million people.

(ST)

  • 23 March 06:19, by deng

    Mr. Minister. the US aim of sanction is to let South Sudan accept peace, if we accept peace to be restored no one will work against South Sudan. Peace is for us South Sudanese not Americans

    repondre message

    • 23 March 08:42, by Midit Mitot

      Opportunist Minister,

      Please barking seriously for your daily bread, that is your final chances in Nuer community, otherwise you die in doom.We working harder to block your alliance.

      repondre message

  • 23 March 06:20, by deng

    those who are dying now are South Sudanese,

    repondre message

    • 23 March 06:44, by Eastern

      deng,

      Bless you! Those dying now are South Sudanese and not Americans. The food assistance given by the Americans and other well wishers benefits South Sudanese. More guns into the country will kill South Sudanese....

      repondre message

  • 23 March 06:25, by Nyesi Ta

    This knuckle head oil thug did not get it right again that the US sanction will undermine effort to restore peace which in fact is the opposite of what the thuggish minister is saying. I don’t understand how to get it into his stone brain that its the oil which is fueling the war.

    repondre message

  • 23 March 06:31, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Minister, US is not care though there is no peace in South Sudan, US is not suffering, it is South Sudan with its people are suffering.

    repondre message

  • 23 March 06:31, by Lenin Bull

    I’m beginning to think that White House is either staffed by nincompoops or by core criminals of the first order. How will they be treating the young republic of South Sudan in such a bullying manner? The US stopped its financial assistance since 9th July 2011, supported rebellion which failed and now resources and weapon embargo!! These strategies only work towards destabilising the country more.

    repondre message

  • 23 March 06:32, by Kush Natives

    Yes, it wouldn’t help with the peace process, that’s why we’re trying to tell the rebels to stop celebrating this nonsense. But, they don’t get it well.

    repondre message

  • 23 March 06:36, by Lenin Bull

    It seems like the war is transforming itself and spiraling from being fought between rebels and South Sudan government into war open war between the US government and South Sudan government! But why? We have worst spots on planets like Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Mayanmar, DR.Congo, Libya, etc! South Sudan is being bullied, abused , and exploited by the old boys of international politics. AlutContinua

    repondre message

  • 23 March 06:38, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    US, need peace to be in South Sudan,that’s why they provided more targeting.
    US,is not against county.

    repondre message

  • 23 March 06:52, by Sunday Junup

    American needs action not words, she was very clear when she was in Juba but you won’t listen now feel the heat. You better make actions not words instead and sanction be removed or more fishing is taking place. I hope Makuey Lueth will think twice

    repondre message

    • 23 March 07:26, by Malakal county Simon

      But the economy is booming Mr minister like you said before or are you starting to feel the heat????

      repondre message

  • 23 March 07:44, by dinkdong

    Like that will be the only peace they will not violate...

    repondre message

  • 23 March 09:09, by Theallseeingeye

    these fools in J1 cannot threaten the US that the due directive taken (sanctions) will undermine peace process as if its the US who is going to be the No.1 beneficiary of this peace, its the South Sudanese people who are suffering and dying in agony Mr. Minister, U.S being as an old caretaker of the country is just trying her best to ensure that South Sudanese is enjoying the liberty earned.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



