Awan, Former Detainees say ready to work to end South Sudan war



March 23, 2018 (JUBA) - Former South Sudanese chief of army staff, Paul Malong Awan and a group of SPLM Former Detainees (FDs) have agreed to put behind the past and work together in order to end the conflict.

Awan and the FDs, according to associates and aides from both sides, pledged to work together with the region, international community and political forces in and outside the country to accelerate efforts and initiatives to ensure the current leadership under President Salva Kiir exit power.

“The most important thing I want to share with the members of the public that the General Paul Malong Awan, former chief of staff and the Former Detainees have agreed to work together, which a positive step in the right direction," an aide told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

"You know that these were the same comrades who fought together during the war of liberation. So it is important they have come together and expressed readiness to work together,” he added.

The South Sudanese politicians made the comments in Nairobi, Kenya, during a funeral rite organized in honour the late Andrew Makur at which they all described him a patriotic son and pointed out that the time had come to resolve differences and consolidate ranks rather than relying on external solutions.

Activists circulated recently a picture of malong together with Pagan Amum FDs leader, and Telar Deng, fomer South Sudanese ambassador to Moscow sacked recently by President Kiir over suspicion of working with opposition groups to topple his regime.

