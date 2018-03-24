Sudan, Chad discuss arrangements for border conference

March 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim and the Chadian Ambassador to Khartoum Salih Hamid Hafira on Thursday have discussed ongoing arrangements to hold the border conference between the two countries.

Chad’s President Idriss Deby (L) with President Omer al-Bashir greets Sudanese officials at Khartoum airport on Friday 9, 2015 (Photo SUNA)

The joint Sudanese-Chadian border meeting is scheduled from 21 to 22 April in West Darfur State capital, El-Geniena with the participation of President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby.

In press statements following his meeting with Ibrahim, the Chadian envoy said the Sudanese-Chadian relations are eternal, pointing the significant progress being made in the security ties between the two countries.

He added the meeting underscored the need to promote the popular diplomacy on the borders in order to enhance trust among the tribes to achieve security and economic stability.

The Chadian diplomat further expressed hope the border conference would come up with recommendations to meet aspirations of the two peoples and in particular the residents on the borders.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

The joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

Last year, the two countries announced their intention to expand the deployment of the joint force to include counter-terrorism and disarmament.

Also, incursions by Sudanese and Chadian from Libya should push the two countries to consider the redeployment of a joint in the triangle border area.

(ST)