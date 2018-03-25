Date of Putin’s visit to Sudan to be fixed through diplomatic channels

March 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The date of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Sudan will be determined through diplomatic channels, said the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Last Thursday, the Kremlin reported that President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir who congratulated him "on his convincing victory in the presidential election".
In Khartoum, the official news agency SUNA said Putin accepted an invitation to visit Sudan and to hold talks on developing relations and building a strategic partnership.
In press statements on Friday, Peskov confirmed the invitation adding that the two sides will determine its date later.
"The date of the visit was not discussed by the two presidents (during the telephone conversation) and will be agreed later through diplomatic channels," he said.
During a visit to Moscow last November, al-Bashir proposed to host a Russian naval military base on the Red Sea. He also requested Moscow to protect Sudan diplomatically from Washington at the UN Security Council.
In addition, the two leaders discussed the sale of sophisticated weapons to the Sudanese army and Russian investments in the mining industry in Sudan including gold and uranium.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Open letter to Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth 2018-03-25 09:36:12 By Amb. Telar Ring Deng. I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and (...)
SPLM wrangling and its impact on December 2013 crisis 2018-03-24 23:43:20 By Hon Arop Madut Arop In this article, I will attempt to answer one basic question as to whether it was political wrangling in the Ruling SPLM party was to blame for the December 15th 20013 (...)
Salva Kiir’s gestapo mentality 2018-03-23 05:42:21 By Duop Chak Wuol It was a common perception in Adolf Hitler’s Germany that working as an assassin for the notorious Nazi’s secret police, the Geheime Staatspolizei (Gestapo), was a noble career (...)
MORE