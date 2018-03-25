Telar Deng denies being in Khartoum to organize Awan’s visit to Sudan



March 24, 2018 (JUBA) - The former South Sudanese Ambassador to Russia Telar Deng vigorously denied claims that he had organized a meeting between the former South Sudanese army chief of staff and the Sudanese First Vice President.

Deng made his denial in an open letter extended to Sudan Tribune where he points an accusing finger to the South Sudanese oil minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, saying the latter defamed his person a fake news claiming he was in Khartoum to organize a meeting between Bakri Hassan Saleh, Sudan First Vice President and Gen Paul Malong Awan.

"I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and dismay at the allegations posited against my person and circulated to all and sundry with the sole purpose of tarnishing my name," Telar wrote.

The former presidential adviser said he was in Khartoum after the death of his father in law, the late General Andrew Makur Thou who had been hospitalized in Khartoum. Also, he explained that the Sudanese first vice president and the Sudanese army chief of staff paid a courtesy call at the residence of the former Sudanese army general in Khartoum to condole with the family.

"It is most insulting for me to be equated to Gen. Malong’s poster-boy. I am not Gen. Malong’s envoy akin to John the Baptist in the Bible who has to go ahead of him and prepare/facilitate his arrival in Khartoum," he said.

"Gen. Malong, just like yourself and any other citizen has a right to associate with whomever he so wishes and for a person of his stature I doubt he would need any facilitation in order to meet with whomever he so chooses," he stressed.

It was reported that during his short visit to Khartoum, Paul Malong met with the Sudanese first vice president upon a request Telar made as the two men have good relations since the time of the transitional period before South Sudan’s secession. At the time Telar Deng was appointed as state minister at the Sudanese presidency.

This is the second time that a South Sudanese official accuses Telar Deng of supporting Awan’s "subversive activities" against the government of President Salva Kiir.

Since several months it was purported that the former chief of staff seeks to get the support of the Sudanese authorities to organize a rebellion in his homeland, the Western Bahr el-Ghazal region, an accusation he denied.

"Please note that I am not wanting in courage and I warn all of you not to push me against the wall, as many of you in Government has been doing to encourage rebellions in South Sudan; in an attempt to serve your narrow personal interests at the expense of public interest," said Telar Deng in conclusion of his open letter.

(ST)