Eritrea continues to provides support to Darfur armed groups: former rebel

March 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A former rebel official who is now part of the Sudanese government accused Eritrea of continuing to support two armed groups from Darfur region: Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW).

Map of the secretive Red Sea nation, bordering Sudan and Ethiopia, (Map HRW)

Mohamed Abdallah Herio the political secretary of JEM-Dabajo, a former rebel faction signatory of a peace agreement with the government, told the semi-official SMC that JEM of Gibril Ibrahim has a military camp in Eritrea led Abdallah Ogas who is Ibrahim’s nephew, adding that the SLM-AW has also a similar camp.

He further said that Asmara provided Eritrean passports to the two factions.

Following their rejection of Abuja peace agreement in May 2006, JEM and SLM-AW leaders were hosted by the Eritrean government. JEM formed an alliance with other factions called the National Redemption Front and established a training camp in Eritrea.

The SLM-AW refused to join the coalition of Darfur groups but established its own camp in Eritrea.

Since that time rebel elements have remained in Eritrea even after the normalisation of bilateral relations between the two governments. Also, Asmara proposed to mediate between them and Khartoum but, the latter rejected the offer.

The former rebel official urged Eritrea to stop supporting and harbouring Sudanese rebel movements and to observe the principles of good neighbourliness in international law.

The publication of the report comes amid strained relations between the two capitals which trade accusations of support to armed groups from both sides.

On Friday, Eritrean information ministry accused Sudan and Qatar of backing an opposition group led by a radical Islamist called Mohammed Jumma. The statement further said that Qatar provided Sudan with three Mig fighters and funds a joint Sudanese Ethiopian force deployed along the border.

