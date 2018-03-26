 
 
 
IGAD ends Machar’s confinement but Juba rejects his participation in peace talks

March 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The IGAD countries Monday have decided to end the confinement of the armed opposition leader Riek Machar in South Africa but Juba voiced its objection to his participation in the peace talks, claiming it undermines peace and progress.

From the left Ethiopia’s FM Workneh Gebeyehu SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and Sudanese FM Ibrahim Ghandour pose for a picture in Johannesburg on 5 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)

The decision was announced in a statement issued after a meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers held in Addis Ababa under the Chairmanship of Hirut Zemene, Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs with the participation of ministers or senior diplomats from the east African bloc countries, including the South Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro.

The Council "decides the house arrest of SPLM/IO Leader Dr Riak Machar be lifted as soon as possible, on conditions that ensure he will renounce violence and not obstruct the peace process and he be allowed to relocate to any country outside the region and are not neighboring South Sudan; designated IGAD Ministers will propose and decide a possible location," said a statement the IGAD extended to Sudan Tribune.

The move comes against the will of the South Sudanese government which sought to convince the IGAD leaders and South Africa to keep Machar confined in Pretoria far from the region.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune after the meeting Minister Lomuro criticised the recommendation of the IGAD chief mediator Ismail Wais to end Machar’s confinement, pointing that "The gap between the Transitional government of national and opposition is too wide".

"The release of Dr Riek and his direct participation in the peace talks would frustrate the momentum and confidence being gradually built by the negotiating team,” he further warned.

Observers believe that keeping Machar far from the region would contribute to the fragmentation of the armed opposition group but would not lead to achieving a lasting peace agreement. Many point to the case of Darfur armed groups stressing it should serve as a lesson for the region.

Initially, the decision to keep Machar far from the region was justified by the need to prevent the resumption of hostilities in the country. But the armed clashes continue to take place despite the signing of a second cessation of hostilities last December ahead of the revitalization process.

During a consultative meeting of the IGAD Council Of Ministers, the South Sudanese cabinet affairs minister presented a position paper which calls on the regional support to the government against American activities.

“The Transitional government of national unity calls on IGAD to pay maximum attention to the negative impact of the U.S. policy towards South Sudan, the unilateral imposition of arms embargo and the more recent enlisting of South Sudan economic institutions, on the willingness of the opposition to engage faithfully in the revitalization process”, reads the report seen by Sudan Tribune.

“The Transitional government of national unity strongly believes that the opposition group now thinks the measures the U.S. is taking against the government in Juba makes it set to collapse and therefore see no reason to genuinely negotiate with a government , which they are due to takeover. This point is critical and must not be ignored because it promotes conflict rather than peace,” further said the paper.

(ST)

  • 26 March 23:28, by Malakal county Simon

    Dr Machar is a victim, and iam glad that IGAD finally see that!!

    • 27 March 03:45, by South South

      Malakal county Simon,

      Machar has been a criminal since 1991. He is a criminal, he will live as a criminal and I expect him to die as a criminal.

      • 27 March 04:52, by Games

        South South
        Come to Australia and USA and see it in your own blind eyes about which community are born criminals. Dinka community were made by Arab North as criminal society. Nuer community do not grow up criminal child. Machar is criminal purely because he is only man that are challenging the Dinkasims

  • 27 March 00:00, by Eyez

    Elia Lomoro

    Lugitöt lö nguti, dö a ’diöng lö Jienge. Stop running your dirty mouth. You’re a curse to us Pojulu people, and we hope your sins will haunt you and your family with all their children and grandchildren.

    The JCE/Kiir Dinka tukul government is falling fast, like a (rakuba) shed that’s collapsing to the ground.

    IGAD has finally woken up, with the U.S, behind the scenes, of course!

    X.

    • 27 March 03:51, by South South

      Eyez,

      You a little monkey’s eater smell stink like monkey poop. Do not talk about Trum and US, talk about your Pojulu weak man. All monkey poop is all over your body, wicked. Where are your Pojulu fighters to top our government? Weak and sleazy.

  • 27 March 00:37, by Eyez

    The JCE/Kiir Jienge government, with its notorious Dinka-Warap-mafia must go, they’ve used and abused every system/law in the book.

    Does the ilitrate Jienge really think, S. Sudan can be ruled based on majoritism or popularism, rather than leadership?

    Because, in this Digital and big data age, being popular at one time in the bush, doesn’t automatically make you a leader, if you’ve no brains.

  • 27 March 00:51, by Eyez

    The Junta in Juba must face the fact that, Machar will be part of the Peace process, if they like it or not. IGAD can’t afford to keep on appeasing a crumbling government that, is seen as a liability to the region.

    Bytheway, the Trump admin is now pulling the strings behind the scenes, that’s why IGAD is starting to move swiftly, like a belly-dancer.

    Both Kiir and Marcher must go, regardless!

  • 27 March 01:41, by lino

    There you go!!! Nhial statement of yesterday has something to tell!!! IGAD knew at last , it was not Riek Machar the problem; rather than Gen. Kiirdit. The people wanted both ment out, so the country can try something else!!!

    • 27 March 03:55, by South South

      lino,

      I believe you mean to say : "both men out", not "both ment out". You know from your heart we care less about wicked calls for Kiir to step down. You did try the war as a way to achieve that, what happened? You were defeated miserably, but now you are making empty calls for Kiir step down, for what? To give a country to betrayers and traitors?

      • 27 March 04:50, by lino

        Ya South South,

        It is the only common sense that safe humanity!!! Up to now historians are confused even of what brought SS to war, but AU Inquiries points to Gen. Kiir as starter of the mess.
        The blamed, tried to kill, confined Machar, but war continued at mass level. Now they re-defined their formula and I hope they keep Riek loose and try to confine Gen. Kiir and see how this formula works!!!

  • 27 March 03:12, by Theone

    The only person who doesn’t like this deal is riak machar
    He is a hotel and luxury ADDICTED.

  • 27 March 03:22, by One people

    Congratulations to all of us South Sudanese people, now Riek Machar confinement as been ended which mean the war in our country is over. NO MORE WAR. Congratulations to all of us again. Now IGAD had finished with Digging Riek Machar Grave, now is time

    • 27 March 03:43, by South South

      One People,

      Please read the statement from IGAD very well. Riek will be released on two conditions:
      1- Violence to be ceased by him
      2- He will be relocated in a country not neighbor to South Sudan.

      Tow big conditions on the release.

      • 27 March 05:02, by One people

        Mr. South Sudan

        the statement says, Riek Machar is about to finish soon, if did not agree with what IGADs are telling him to do. The guy is death if he try SPLA again

  • 27 March 03:53, by mathet mayen

    witcraft is him anyong mayen is stealing my wife he witched with fire and glass of coffee

  • 27 March 04:05, by Mayendit

    If the IGAD leaders agrees to released Killer Riek Machar Teny then; it is clearly that, the conflicts in South Sudan was fueling by these countries who are bordering us. South Sudanese would like to know exactly who are these people from which countries? If they wanted to mess up our new country then, we will do same thing to those around us.

    • 27 March 04:27, by Games

      Mayendit
      The country had already up by idiots and it were you Dinka fuckd up without outsiders. You Dinka were intentionally stabback the rests of the 63 tribes After the independent claimed you have liberated the country from no one. You can’t killed innocent people from none Dinka community and at same time expecting that you can sleep well in this country. Hell No No

      • 27 March 04:46, by Mayendit

        Mr, Games whatever your hiding name.
        Where were these 63 tribes during the SPLA/ SPLM war?
        The majority of Nuers in the SPLA/SPLM were very much doing what they are now working against establishment SPLA/SPLM. Most of the Equatorians in the SPLA/SPLM were also fearful or hidden at the Mt, for the rest of the years. The people I knew for sure, they were Nubian people who cooperated with Dinkas.

        • 27 March 05:01, by Games

          Mayendit
          The Nuer are the ones that liberated the entir greatest Upper Nile region with Few Dinka Bor sections. The others Dinka sections from Kiir and Malong Awan that were dominated both Koryoms were went straight to their home land after their graduation in Ethiopia. Just giving you a small clue, because you seem, you have lost

          • 27 March 05:30, by Mayendit

            Games
            You make me laughing. Can you names them those locations which Nuers liberated without Dinkas? Jokuw was captured by Zal-Zal SPLA Dinkas. The Late William Nyuon Bany took some battalions and he order them to captured Jokuw but they did not do well till he came back and asked late Chairman that, Nuers alone will not make good tactical war and he took 3 battlions from Dinkas.

  • 27 March 04:15, by Mayendit

    East IGAD leaders are taking bribes outsider Africa in order to messing our country which we have fought very hard in nearly 22 years in the Sudan’s civil war. Juba’s government is not identifying those running IGAD and AU, this is time to know exactly who are those people within IGAD leaders supporting released of the most killer Riek Machar. How time he fought against SPLA/SPLM?. Riek go hell.

  • 27 March 04:31, by Mayendit

    President Salve Kiir Mayardit.

    I do blamed you seriously, because you were the one who gave him your own bodyguards to escorted him to his Headquarter at Jebel Kujur area while, he had only four bodyguards at that time. Any politician who support violence has to be jail and let court do their job. My question to you now is that, what are you waiting for? You should be step down for now.

  • 27 March 04:39, by Games

    Mayendit
    Again, stop your bulshits claims, Machar walked out freely in front of your President. Nobody ascort him to his compound. I was in Juba when such things were happening, bu

    • 27 March 04:59, by Mayendit

      Idiocy Games singing.
      Remember one thing. Riek Machar will never became a president just mark that. If you guys are still not satisfied for his rebellious in 1991, 2013, 2016 and now. There is nothing outsider will do because they are not citizens in South Sudan therefore, let him come back and you will see millions Nuers again moving to Gambella refugees camps instead of supporting peace, unity.

      • 27 March 05:10, by Games

        Mayendit
        Oh, Machar will be if he is interested. Salva Kiir is still in that seat mainly because of that son of bustard in Kenya so called Abama. Thanks for Dunold Trump for working against everythings Abama did.

  • 27 March 04:45, by Games

    So the only countries the Dinka republic has relationships are Uganda and Kenya. Machar can lives anywhere within Eastern Africa, close to his forces

    • 27 March 05:16, by Mayendit

      Games
      You don’t know how the things would turned. Every country has it own problem for example, why the Ethiopian Prime Minister resigned? The majority tribe in Ethiopia is Oromo tribe who make 41 million of national population. They wanted to lead Ethiopia and this conflict is there for fact. Should Ethiopian welcome back Riek then, we will give 240,000 light guns to Oromo rebels and you will see

  • 27 March 05:39, by Games

    War is about techniques and bravely, Tigraway defeated the strongest army in Africa in 1990 and they were only 4.6% in Ethiopia population at the time. Half Nuer defeated you in 2013, till M7 of Uganda and Kenya governments intervent and stop some few White army from overrunning the Capital, while you Dinka are claiming to be 30% in the country population.
    Oroma are nothing in Ethiopia and can’t

