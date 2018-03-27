 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 March 2018

SLM-Minnawi wants regime change in Sudan by all means: statement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) Monday said determined to achieve regime change in Sudan through political and military means.

JPEG - 20.6 kb
SLM-MM leader Minni Minnawi (AP Photo)

According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Monday the rebel group said it held an expanded meeting chaired by the group leader Minni Minnawi with the participation of the members of the Leadership Council, the Executive Office, members of the Revolutionary Liberation Council and the external offices on Sunday 25 March.

The participants discussed the political, humanitarian, security situations, the peace process and the challenges facing the movement and approved the great role the SLM is playing together with its allies to "achieve the desired democratic transformation in Sudan".

"The meeting stressed the continuation of the struggle until the overthrow of the regime of ethnic cleansing and genocide through, peaceful or military means, according to the requirements of each stage of the struggle".

The group didn’t mention where the meeting took place or if it had been organized via a social media platform.

The group leader Minnawi has been recently elected as secretary-general of the Sudan Call umbrella which is expected to meet soon with the African Union mediation team to discuss the roadmap agreement.

Also, the African Union Peace and Security Council earlier this month instructed the mediation team to meet with Darfur armed groups and invite them to discuss a peace agreement with the government on the basis of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 March 11:51, by veronicasegura

    I would like to thank you for your nicely written post, its informative and your writing style encouraged me to read it till end. Thanks! Write my Essay

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Special Appeal to President Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-26 11:18:23 His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan, Juba. Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to (...)

Open letter to Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth 2018-03-25 09:36:12 By Amb. Telar Ring Deng. I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and (...)

SPLM wrangling and its impact on December 2013 crisis 2018-03-24 23:43:20 By Hon Arop Madut Arop In this article, I will attempt to answer one basic question as to whether it was political wrangling in the Ruling SPLM party was to blame for the December 15th 20013 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.