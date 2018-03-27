SLM-Minnawi wants regime change in Sudan by all means: statement

March 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) Monday said determined to achieve regime change in Sudan through political and military means.

SLM-MM leader Minni Minnawi (AP Photo)

According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Monday the rebel group said it held an expanded meeting chaired by the group leader Minni Minnawi with the participation of the members of the Leadership Council, the Executive Office, members of the Revolutionary Liberation Council and the external offices on Sunday 25 March.

The participants discussed the political, humanitarian, security situations, the peace process and the challenges facing the movement and approved the great role the SLM is playing together with its allies to "achieve the desired democratic transformation in Sudan".

"The meeting stressed the continuation of the struggle until the overthrow of the regime of ethnic cleansing and genocide through, peaceful or military means, according to the requirements of each stage of the struggle".

The group didn’t mention where the meeting took place or if it had been organized via a social media platform.

The group leader Minnawi has been recently elected as secretary-general of the Sudan Call umbrella which is expected to meet soon with the African Union mediation team to discuss the roadmap agreement.

Also, the African Union Peace and Security Council earlier this month instructed the mediation team to meet with Darfur armed groups and invite them to discuss a peace agreement with the government on the basis of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

