U.S. Trump extends national emergency with respect to South Sudan

March 27, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - President Donald Trump extended for a year the country’s national emergency with respect to South Sudan on Tuesday, pointing to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the U.S. national security and foreign policy constituted by the situation in and in relation to South Sudan.

JPEG - 20.3 kb
President Donald Trump (Photo Getty Images/Tom Pennington)

The continuation of national emergency which was first declared by former U.S. President, Barrack Obama on 3 April 2014, gives Washington the possibility to hand the threats of additional sanctions over the South Sudanese government.

The White House said the four-year South Sudan conflict threatens peace, security, or stability of the young country and the surrounding region, including widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers and humanitarian aid workers, and obstruction of humanitarian operations.

"The situation in and in relation to South Sudan continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," said the statement.

Based on this situation, President Trump decided to continue for one year the national emergency declared with respect to South Sudan.

With this national emergency, President Trump can impose further sanctions on South Sudan and the members of its government. Also, that means Washington which, the penholder on South Sudan at the Security Council, will continue to seek international sanctions on South Sudanese warring parties.

During a visit to Juba in October 2017, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated that the administration in Washington lost trust in the South Sudanese government, calling on President Salva Kiir to take action to regain that trust.

In February the U.S. imposed an arms embargo against South Sudan and called on the United Nations Security Council to take similar sanctions on South Sudan last earlier this month.

In a meeting held in Addis Ababa Monday, a South Sudanese minister called on the IGAD Council of Ministers to support Juba against what he described as "American activities" against his government.

(ST)

  • 27 March 22:14, by Kush Natives

    We’re already in it, you already released Riek, and the same time rebels starts attacking our positions in the country, and you still talking of more sanctions? The western behavior and attitude is the one that will turned South Sudan upside down. So, rebels must reset their useless brain and think twice.

    repondre message

    • 28 March 00:15, by garrak1520

      VP warns government officials against corruption. Your VP is talking about corruption, is there someone more corrupted than him or his boss. As for the US, I believe they regret giving all that money ($11Billio) right after independence hoping to see great realizations and now they are pissed and will keep on punishing you until the government falls, and technocrats take over the country.

      repondre message

  • 27 March 22:17, by Eastern

    What we have in Juba is a tribal junta, be afraid!

    repondre message

    • 27 March 23:05, by Games

      We all love Dunold Trump for putting that pressure on the heads of those animals in Juba whose their lowers teeth are missing.

      repondre message

      • 28 March 00:35, by South South

        Games,

        Only people with monkey poop can celebrate this news.
        Robert Mugabe was sanctioned by US for more than 20 years, but he held the power for more than 30 years.

        repondre message

        • 28 March 00:56, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          South South,

          Say Robert Mugabe!! So you want to Mugabenise South Sudan? Remember this is a country with different characteristics. You got it from Trump. You have yet to see more because of your intransigence. Try to evolve into human beings ya hayiwanat!!

          repondre message

    • 28 March 00:10, by South South

      Eastern,

      What we have in our bushes are coins wicked tribes. These are coward tribes. Some of them enjoy monkeys poop.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



