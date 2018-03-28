 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 March 2018

Sudanese president receives new letter from Emir of Qatar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has received a new letter from the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, said the foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

JPEG - 32.8 kb
Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha May 24, 2015 (QNA)

The letter, which is the second within less than a month, was handed over by the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum, Rashid Bin Abdul Rahman Al Nuiami to the state minister at the foreign ministry Mohamed Abdallah Idris.

The short statement didn’t refer to the content of the letter but said Idris and Al-Nuiami discussed "the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen it in the interest of both sides".

On 10 March, President Omer al-Bashir received the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani who handed over a letter from the Emir of Qatar.

Sudan refused to take part in the rift between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Khartoum declared its support to the Kuwaiti mediation which has been rejected by the four countries.

Qatar agreed this week to fund a big project to develop the infrastructures of Suakin seaport on the Red Sea. The project will allow Sudan to serve as a transit country for central Africa countries.

Qatar is the sponsor of Darfur peace process and supported Sudan economically in the past years. Also, the tiny Gulf state has over $2.4 billion investments in the east African country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Special Appeal to President Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-26 11:18:23 His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan, Juba. Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to (...)

Open letter to Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth 2018-03-25 09:36:12 By Amb. Telar Ring Deng. I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and (...)

SPLM wrangling and its impact on December 2013 crisis 2018-03-24 23:43:20 By Hon Arop Madut Arop In this article, I will attempt to answer one basic question as to whether it was political wrangling in the Ruling SPLM party was to blame for the December 15th 20013 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.