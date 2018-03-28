March 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese army (SPLA) in collaboration with the members of the national security services and other organized forces including criminal investigation department have mounted a search for culprits linked to Monday’s killing of a senior military officer.
- Deceased military officer Colonel John Malou (File)
Colonel John Malou, who was an instructor at Dr. John Garang Military Command Staff was killed in Gudele, an outskirt west of the capital, Juba.
No group or individuals have claimed any responsibility for the killing.
The army spokesman Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang said they were “still searching for the culprits so that they can face the law”.
The deceased military officer was a close associate of the former assistant chief of defence forces for operations, training and intelligence, Lieutenant General Marial Chanuong Yol.
Security experts attribute the senior officer’s death to speculations that he could have been among officers suspected of maintaining contacts with the former army chief of staff and might rebel in protest of the removal of General Yol from active military service.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Special Appeal to President Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-26 11:18:23 His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan, Juba. Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to (...)
Open letter to Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth 2018-03-25 09:36:12 By Amb. Telar Ring Deng. I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and (...)
SPLM wrangling and its impact on December 2013 crisis 2018-03-24 23:43:20 By Hon Arop Madut Arop In this article, I will attempt to answer one basic question as to whether it was political wrangling in the Ruling SPLM party was to blame for the December 15th 20013 (...)
MORE