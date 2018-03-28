 
 
 
South Sudan peace not around the corner: first vice president

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

March 28, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai Wednesday has expressed doubt that peace was around the corner, saying differences between the armed and non-armed opposition were huge and wide

"Some people say peace is around the corner. I would say it is not. The gap between what the government proposes as the way to resolving the current situation and what the opposition is proposing is huge and wide. It is difficult to close," said Taban Deng Gai in a statement broadcast by the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

Gai was speaking at a political function organized by his faction under the theme ‘give peace a chance’ attended by high-level delegates including Minister of Public Service and Dhieu Mathok, head of the Youth league, who underlined the importance of peace and security in governance.

The South Sudanese former rebel chief negotiator who turned an ally of the incumbent president made his remarks after a decision by the IGAD countries to end the confinement of the former First Vice President Riek Machar in South Africa and to bring to a country that has no direct border with South Sudan.

The decision angered the government in Juba because all its strategy aimed at keeping him held in South African even.

Gai further claimed that Troika countries were still advocating regime change through the opposition.

“The opposition groups are saying the president must either accept Riek Machar or go together. For us, this is a nonstarter. If Riek comes to Juba, it means another war and our people are not ready for it,” he said.

  • 28 March 23:39, by Edward Marshall

    We know very clearly most of you not interested on peace and about the releasing of the IO leader Dr R Machar etc.We the South Sudanese needs peace or else all of you must honestly leave, for you are not the only educated South Sudanese. We are honestly very tired of you damn useless leaders.

  • 29 March 02:44, by lino

    All these SS leaders must go, as people of SS are tired of you!!! Government of opposition leaders pack up and leave immediately!!! South Sudan will be better than all of you. Work together or quit!!!

    • 29 March 03:13, by Koryom2

      That is the honest answer l have ever heard so far. As long as we have some of fools who have sold their souls to foreign devils of the US, the UK, their UN & some of their allies. And are keeping South Sudan & the South Sudanese people at ransom in foreign capitals simply because they want to their foreign masters to haul their traitorous asses back to the country the losers want to sell out for>

      • 29 March 03:21, by Koryom2

        positions, we are going to wait a little longer fellows to have an absolute people in our country. Everyone with a shred of intelligent knows the real enemies to peace in our country are the so-called TROIKA countries. And their puppets. These so-called TROIKA countries want to negotiate themselves back into our country & their only bargaining chips are their puppets they are holding them hostage>

        • 29 March 03:28, by Koryom2

          in foreign countries. These so-called TROIKA countries have taken the stead of the oppositions & they are the ones which are trying to bully themselves back into our country. But not to been as if they are acting as our country & our people’s new colonists or masters. They are using the IGAD & to some small extend the AU as their ’indirect’ bullies to our country & our people. But as always>>>

          • 29 March 03:32, by Koryom2

            our South Sudanese dullards are not reading in between the lines that their so-called TROIKA countries are our real enemies. These Troika countries know pretty damn well that there is no real war in our country. But to keep themselves relevant, they must all propagate their outrageous lies after lies that there is still raging war in our country with their massive propaganda machines>>>>

            • 29 March 03:38, by Koryom2

              Fellows, when l always post on this websites & other sites that our country & our people are being Geo-politically football played by our enemies as their COLD-WAR-like firewood like in 1960th Eastern Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Cuba et al and are yet again at it next door in Congo, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan or Ukraine>>>>

              • 29 March 03:44, by Koryom2

                then some of our lowly informed idiots just swept valuable warnings aside. Because the fools don’t know anything outside their, foolish noses, Riek Machar & free UN food rations. Ask some our South Sudanese fools as to why their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their allies are so fixated on our country & our people when there massive problems in DRC, CAR,>>>

                • 29 March 03:50, by Koryom2

                  Darfur, Southern Blue Nile, Southern Khardupan, Libya, Somalia, ethiopia and some of fools would look at you foolishly & say---because South Sudan & South Sudanese people are God chosen people!! The evil corporate America, the UK, France & their allies have destroyed Libya, CAR & other countries but their most prized country with resources, land, water & to use a proxy against the present>>>>

                  • 29 March 03:54, by Koryom2

                    of the Chinese companies is our country & that why the greatest on earth---Mr. Barack Obama used to called our country----his "US national security interest" But with lowly informed idiots like some our Nuers, some Equatorians & our traitors like Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Pagan Auom, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo & Co. What could go wrong?>>>

                    • 29 March 03:59, by Koryom2

                      For all l care, the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between, are wasting their damn times & our times. Who would welcome these vermins into their villages? Who would the evil white Americans, British people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & Arabia in their villages? None that l know of>>>

  • 29 March 03:30, by Mayendit

    VP, Taban Deng Gai.
    It is true there is no peace deal any more. The SPLA IO have violated the peace process by fooling SPLA pro government in Nasir county that, they were coming to make peace and then, they starting killing SPLA pro government. Any government Officials talks about peace would be foolish. Gen, James Ajonga Wawut is failing SPLA government at frontline and he must resign.

    • 29 March 03:44, by Mayendit

      The Chief of staff gen, James Ajonga Mawut must be ask to resign immediately and let another capable general take the position of the SPLA Chief of staff. He had not paying attention to those SPLA who are facing terrible situations in Nasir county, Fagak county, Kej-koje county, Kaya county/payam and the Northern Upper Nile front-line. How come, the SPLA IO inter Nasir town without his knowledge?

      • 29 March 04:04, by Koryom2

        Mr. Mayendit,
        Ajonga cannot be all at places at times, I keep posting here that what the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their their evil juus, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are desperately shopping for in our country & against our people is not going to very well. The evils want a big war in our country & they are going to get it with a bucket full of it chap>>>>

        • 29 March 04:09, by Koryom2

          The war in Syria, Iraq, CAR & Ukraine is dying down but the war in our country has to be ’elevated up a notch’ to keep the war machines a live. Do you fellows know the US, the UK & some of their evils have their military bases in Djibouti? These evils even tried supplied their Riek Machar puppets & his goons with arms in 2015---2016. And lied through their evil teeth that it was North North Sudan>

          • 29 March 04:15, by Koryom2

            that supplied the arms. But we are not that fools chap. Mr. Mayendit, this what the evil cooperate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between are after in our country & our region. They want the whole region to go into firework----*North Sudan, ethiopia & Chad* are being hedged by these evils as allies>>>>

            • 29 March 04:21, by Koryom2

              South Sudan, Uganda, Egypt & their allies are considered to be hostile to evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between. And all these formations are to *wrestle over our country* just like they did over Congo, Angola, Mozambique, 1960th & 1980th respectively during their so-called COLD WAR>>>

              • 29 March 04:26, by Koryom2

                But these days, this is no longer a cold war---but a HOT WAR already. And we are going to see who is going win this WAR the evils are desperately shopping for in our country & against our people. OUR NATIONAL dialogue is the right way to resolve our internal problems. But since the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between

                • 29 March 04:32, by Koryom2

                  have no lost leverage the evils used to have over our country & our people. Their only dirty game left over evil sleeves is to take our country & people hostage by keeping their puppets/stooges like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Adwok Nyabe & Co. in foreign countries & the evils are using these thieves, traitors & puppets as their only conduits to crawl>>>>

                  • 29 March 04:38, by Koryom2

                    their evil selves back into our country so that the evils would come & loot it like they had/are doing Congo, CAR, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen & Ukraine. But the evils are dreaming, dreaming is not a crime though. We keep informing the evils that this South Sudan----a Dinka/Monyjieng country----a country of people who don’t consider any evil earth who thinks, he/she can step over>>>>

                    • 29 March 04:47, by Koryom2

                      our necks never ever. The evil white Americans, the British people, their evil juus, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop. Fellows, watch this space. Cowards like Salva Kiir & Co. have been informed time & time again to let us round up these UN—UNIMISS mercenaries & every thing that is connected>>>>

                      • 29 March 05:02, by Koryom2

                        to evil white Americans, British people, their evil juus, some of their creepy allies in between, their UN & some sleazy NGOs criminals, kill the evils & throw the evils into the Nile to show the evil an absolute contempt we have towards the *white Americans, British people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Arab of Arabia*>>>

  • 29 March 04:08, by Games

    Good to hear from you Taban...the longer you Bustards is prolonging this war, the more sactions you will get and also more rebellion. The owner of the seat is coming back soon and it’s time for you Taban to start package your belongings and move on for life.

MORE






