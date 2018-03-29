March 27, 2018 (JUBA) - A rebel faction allied South Sudan’s former first vice president, Riek Machar have accused the Juba army of carrying out attacks the country, particularly in Payai payam, an area located in Pieri county of Bieh state on Tuesday morning.

Rebel fighters aligned with former vice-president Riek Machar gather in a village in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 8 February 2014 (Photo: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

Similar clashes reportedly occurred last week between the armed opposition fighters and pro-government forces in Upper Nile and Yei River states.

Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel, the deputy rebel spokesperson told Sudan Tribune that their forces managed to repulse all attacks on Tuesday.

He claimed pro-government forces stormed out of their trenches on Tuesday and attacked their defensive position in Bieh state areas.

The rebels also alleged that government forces attacked their positions in Nyirol and Guer payam in Western Nyirol county in total violation of the ceasefire to avoid peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He accused government forces of carrying out other similar attacks on their defensive positions in Eastern Equatoria’s Magwi county.

“At about midday, the regime’s militias under the command of the so-called Brig. Gen. Francis Odera Otto attacked our defensive position in and around Magwi killing two of our soldiers. Brig. Francis, who are currently undergoing a process of integration in Gorum training ground, came to Magwi for more mobilization and recruitment of civilians into the regime’s army to support his rank,” he said.

The rebel official tasked the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMM) and other peace partners to investigate these attacks and hold violators accountable.

“The leadership of the SPLA-IO directs all forces to be alert and vigilant as the regime steps up its anti-peace campaign to derail the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) process,” further stressed Lam.

