Sudan releases SCoP opposition leader

Omer al-Digair after his release on 29 March 2018 (ST Photo)
March 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities have released on Wednesday evening the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party, Omer al-Digair who had been detained last January, the opposition party announced on Thursday morning.

Al-Digair was arrested on 7 January 2018 after the increase of bread price after calls to protest against the austerity measure.

"During the detention, the health condition of President Omer al-Diqair worsened and was examined by the doctors of a hospital belonging to the security apparatus," said Mohamed Hassan Arabi the SCoP spokesperson in a statement released.

Arabi added that al-Digair is now in a good condition and will make further medical examination.

the statement underscored that the deputy leader Khalid Omer Youssef and other leadership members are still in jail.

Last February, the security service released Siddiq Yousef a leading member of the Sudanese Communist Party, for medical reasons.

(ST)

