March 29, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) Thursday warned the warring parties against the recent clashes and asserted that spoilers would be held accountable.

The strongly-worded statement came after reports of attacks by both parties in the southern area of Central Equatoria and areas of Upper Nile.

In line with the cessation of hostilities agreement signed last December the South Sudanese army and the SPLA-IO pledged to observe a full ceasefire including the freezing of forces and military movements without prior authority of CTSAMM.

"The 61st Extra-Ordinary Session of IGAD Council of Ministers (on 26 March 2018) underscored its resolve to bring any violators of ACOH and spoilers of the peace process to account," said the statement.

The monitoring body said it would continue to monitor these developments and will send Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs) to the areas affected as soon as possible to determine whether any violation has taken place.

The CTSAMM stressed that any violation will be referred to the IGAD Council of Ministers and JMEC.

"Where MVTs are required to conduct investigations, parties are reminded of their obligation to guarantee free movement and unhindered access," it added.

(ST)