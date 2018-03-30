 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Friday 30 March 2018

Comment on Amb Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Gatkuoth

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Antonio Bior Manyal

Having carefully read the Ambassador Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Ezekiel L Gatkuoth, here is my quick comment.

While fully agreeing with Amb Telar for the purpose of his visit to Khartoum, visiting his late father-in-law Gen. Andrew Makur Thou (RIP), while lying on a hospital bed. It is a known fact in any culture that when your family member is seriously sick anywhere, you attempt within the possible to visit him/her. It should have been quite acceptable and going without any question, that this was the purpose of Telar’s visit to Khartoum.

If that was not the case, why could Amb Telar not visit Sudan earlier? I believe the timing speaks volumes and appears to validate his (Telar) reasoning.

Observers here in Juba seem to feel that, the Honourable Minister prefers to be a source of any rumour circulating here. This does not appear to match his image and responsibilities.

I would finally recommend that it will serve no good to the person of the Hon Minister nor to the great public and the country to propagate rumours, which in turn could ignite conflict and discord in our society. Let us start to seek ways for reconciliation as peace and stability appear to be around the corner.

God bless South Sudan.



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Comment on Amb Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Gatkuoth 2018-03-30 08:07:33 By Antonio Bior Manyal Having carefully read the Ambassador Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Ezekiel L Gatkuoth, here is my quick comment. While fully agreeing with Amb Telar for the purpose (...)

What Youth would learn nothing from Lueth’s leadership 2018-03-30 07:51:22 By Sirir Gabriel Michelle Grace Phiri a 19-year-old university student from Malawi who is also an active member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) in her country, and advocate against Child (...)

Is IGAD complicit in the confinement of Riek Machar? 2018-03-29 12:01:39 By Duop Chak Wuol In most organized societies, keeping someone in detainment who did not commit any crime is a criminal act punishable by law. However, in its 61st extra-ordinary session held on (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.