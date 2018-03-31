South Sudan to conduct elections if no deal with opposition

 
 
 
March 30, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government Friday warned it would conduct elections to avoid illegitimacy and power vacuum if peace revitalizations talks with the opposition groups fail to reach a deal.

JPEG - 27.9 kb
Salva Kiir casts his vote in the 2010 elections.

A South Sudanese presidential adviser blamed the armed groups for obstructing the political process the IGAD is mediating to settle the more than four-years crisis in the country.

“The rebels are intransigent because the American sanctions have emboldened them. We know they are not going to engage in good faith in the next round of talks because they think the present government, the mandate of the transitional government of national unity expires in August," Tor Deng Mawien Presidential Adviser on Decentralization and Intergovernmental linkage told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

Mawien further predicted that the opposition would not sign a peace agreement and until August and then they will say that the "government is illegitimate and then go around the region and the world preaching it".

That will not happen. If the current efforts, including the revitalization process, fail to culminate into a new arrangement, the government will conduct elections”, he said.

In line with the 2015 peace agreement

Last Wednesday the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai said the gap between government and the opposition on security arrangements and power-sharing remains wide

"The gap between what the government proposes as the way to resolving the current situation and what the opposition is proposing is huge and wide. It is difficult to close," said Taban Deng Gai

The parties to the revitalization process are expected to meet next April to discuss a series of proposals the mediation will submit based on the positions of the two sides during the talks last February.

The presidential adviser reiterated the commitment of the government to end the war adding that any U.S.-instigated sanctions would exacerbate the situation if they are implemented.

Washington, the protector and close supporter of the young nation, now is accused by the South Sudanese officials of backing the opposition groups and

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 March 21:35, by Kush Natives

    That’s the only option left for us now, since rebels closed their deaf ears and stick to violence. We’re going to Addis soon, so that we see their reactions, then our last option back from Addis will be purposing an election period. So, we will expect all rebels out there to come and feed the public with their legitimacy, if they will h as be anything to offer.

    repondre message

    • 30 March 22:34, by jubaone

      Bush Natives,
      The jienges have cooked the soup, they must learn to eat it alone. No peace. Go for your own elections. Case closed. The opposition will chase these jienge thugs like thieves till they drop all what they´ve stolen from the masses. They must return naked as they came. Even black hats, suits will NEVER help.

      repondre message

      • 31 March 03:49, by Malakal county Simon

        Jubaone

        No election without a conducive environment first.... Those slaves the likes of South South, Kush Natives and retarded Khoryom2, you guys need to sit with your unwanted president and not to think about such idea which will never work....

        repondre message

    • 31 March 02:21, by garrak1520

      There is a minimum required in a government, unfortunately your government has not and could not assume that responsibility; therefore need to step aside and let those who understand the role of a government to take over. Capable people in Juba but tribalism, greed have blinded you folks. Stop this nonsense of election unless you are talking about mayor of Juba, then Kiir could be the candidate.

      repondre message

  • 30 March 22:49, by Nairobimitot

    The Dinka must understand that Nuer people are their brothers and sisters, and because you are a prominent tribe, you must show your love to Nuer people. A country with Nuer and Dinka unity cannot be matched with any country around the World because it would be a prosperous country.

    repondre message

  • 31 March 00:45, by One people

    Yes we should go to election to vote president Kiir out or in, because we shouldn’t believe that peace will come to our country very soon. There is something going wrong in that peace revitalizations talks, we can see that in the peace revitalizations talks there are some people are being defending Riek Machar and there are some people are being defending president Salva Kiir and IGADs>>> countinu

    repondre message

    • 31 March 01:35, by One people

      are being defending their political interest and also they are trying to learn on how to solve big problems, and USA. US gov are very confuse, they don’t know what is going on, but before US gov used to be very smart and they don’t do anything without knowing the details first and they never get confuse, but maybe is because they have confuse president. USA never supported Rebels before, but now

      repondre message

      • 31 March 01:56, by One people

        my question goes to the people that who defending Riek Machar and president Salva Kiir, when are you gonna defend the hull South Sudanese people?

        repondre message

  • 31 March 02:04, by Games

    0ne people
    There is no going to be election in August. Where they are going to campaign for election? Where they are going to steal money for election? Who are going to vote? Who they are going to contest against if the Oppositions are not there? The list could go on.... But the bottom line is that the SPL-JCE are playing games which they are trying to put more pressure on the Oppositions in or

    repondre message

    • 31 March 04:54, by One people

      Mr. Games
      I C that you have a good point by asking a question, who is going to vote? Well, our politicians they don’t know what they are doing then snatching all over the world, they think they are doing something good, but they don’t, they are telling the world they’re politics secret

      repondre message

  • 31 March 02:35, by lino

    ELECTIONS!!! It is way far if you really know what it means and the processes:
    1- Registration of people. You have 4 million of SS either living outside the country or in UN Camps.
    2- Majority of whom should be legal voters are not there to case vote.
    3- You need money to with the process which SS is lacking!
    Let us wait who will refuse to sign the revitalization on April! Don’t jump the gun!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



